Day 3: Stepping Up to Lead in the Era of AI

Before artificial intelligence (AI) became a widely discussed topic, researchers at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were already pushing the boundaries of machine learning, data science, and quantum computing.

Today, with new university-wide AI initiatives, they are once again stepping up to ensure that AI serves society responsibly.

Speaking at the HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast during the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference, Tonya Hallett, vice president of people, experience, and technology at Amazon, emphasized that AI is transforming how we live, work, and connect. "But the real question isn't what AI can do; it's about who is leading the way."

Hallett explained that HBCUs have long been at the forefront of advancing machine learning, cloud computing, and ethical AI development.

She stated, "These institutions have been pioneers, and now, through their university-wide AI initiatives, they are shaping a future where technology advances not just for a few, but for everyone."

Hallett continued, "At Amazon, we see AI as an opportunity to create smarter, fairer, and more inclusive systems. However, this can only happen when diverse voices are part of the conversation, ensuring that AI serves all sectors of society."

Before presenting the Dr. Eugene DeLoatch Legacy Award to Mamar Gelaye, vice president for fulfillment technologies and robotics at Amazon, she made these remarks.

Gelaye, a first-generation immigrant who fled war and poverty in Ethiopia, recently welcomed the Class of 2028 at Tuskegee University. Amazon is assisting Tuskegee in developing mechatronics and robotics programs, enhancing their engineering college, and building supply chain and logistics skills within the business school.

Dr. Eugene DeLoatch was the inaugural dean of the Clarence Mitchell School of Engineering when it launched in 1984.

He had a distinguished career as an educator and played a vital role in increasing representation in engineering. DeLoatch was honored as the Black Engineer of the Year in 2016.

Other award presenters included Dave Merrill, vice president of the CMS payer lifecycle business area at General Dynamics.

He introduced Cornell P. Wright, a health equity advisor at General Dynamics Information Technology and the recipient of the Pioneer Award for his innovation in health equity, public health, and efforts to recruit youth into these fields, including clinical research.

Julie Bowen, Senior Vice President for Operations and Outreach and Chief Legal Officer at MITRE, presented the Research Leadership Award to Dr. Linda Desens, MITRE's Chief Scientist of the Health Behavioral and Social Sciences Department.

Dr. Desens was recognized for her research on harmful online information that impacts behavior, decision-making, and public safety.

This research was developed into a framework during the COVID-19 pandemic and applied in other domains.

"Research has been the cornerstone of my career," Desens stated. "It is grounded in three pillars: education, innovation, and people. Education shapes our understanding, innovation drives us to explore the unknown, and people bring the power of ideas to impact."

Camille Chang Gilmore, Vice President of Human Resources and Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Boston Scientific, presented the Most Promising Scientist Award to Richard Baidoo, a research investigator at Corteva Agriscience.

Baidoo is dedicated to finding sustainable insect and pest management solutions to improve crop yields.

Gilmore also awarded a second Most Promising Scientist Award to David Ilogho, a lead systems engineer at NOAA's Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services. Ilogho works on projects that enhance coastal safety by uniting people, ideas, and technology.

The next presenters were Erik Nelson, Senior Vice President for Enterprise Information Technology at CACI International Inc., and retired Army General Johnnie Wilson, founder of the BEYA Stars & Stripes Committee.

Fredrick Brown, a CPT Master Analyst Team Lead at CACI International Inc., received the General Johnnie E. Wilson Award for his leadership of a team that supports the U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command.

Brown's innovative contributions include a groundbreaking computing system for rapid response to incidents and threats at ports, railways, and waterways, as well as advancements in bridge and tunnel technology.

Julia Clarke, a senior research engineer at Southern Company, was this year's Anthony R. James Legacy Award winner.

Previous award winners from energy companies include Larry Laws, supervisor of relay and control for Baltimore Gas & Electric, and Cassandra Wheeler, plant manager for the Georgia Power Company.

Before his retirement in 2008, James, the 2004 Black Engineer of the Year, served as executive vice president of Southern Company, one of the largest electricity producers in the United States.

Dawn White, vice president of gas at BGE, said the company uses drones to improve processes as they inspect gas and electric infrastructure.

They also use satellite technology to detect methane emissions in the atmosphere, changing how potential leaks are identified in BGE infrastructure. BGE also implements a GPT artificial intelligence (AI) tool that allows employees to understand standards and procedures.

White presented the Calvin G. Butler Legacy Award to Shari Rattray, project execution manager at Pepco Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Exelon, for her work on the Maryland public electric vehicle charging network, allowing customers to deploy more stations around the state.

At a recent BEYA Conference, Calvin G. Butler, the President and CEO of Exelon Corporation, presented an award to Justin Simpson, a data security expert, for his work mentoring students and his efforts through a non-profit he founded called A Little Bit of Hope.

Linda Gooden was present again this year to present the Linda Gooden Legacy Award to Stephanie Boone Shaw, SVP, Booz Allen Hamilton, for her work delivering significant growth within Booz Allen's global defense business and bringing others to the table.

Gooden's co-presenter was Charles Johnson-Bey, senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Joint presenters Jay Patel, vice president of sector engineering, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Dr. Christopher Jones, chief of operations, at The Leadership Compass, presented the following legacy award to Dr. Ugonna Ohiri, senior systems engineer at Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, for winning more than $30 million in research dollars and mentors youth on college campuses and in organizations such as the Big Brother Big Sister program.

"To me, legacy means creating a foundation for future innovators," Ohiri said in his acceptance speech. "In STEM, I want my legacy to be defined by my work in diamond and ultrawideband materials advancing technology beyond boundaries."

Other award winners include Marissa Fox, senior specialist systems engineering at L3Harris Technologies; Dr. Latitia McCane, director of education at HII; Terrence Autry II, senior managing consultant, IBM US Federal; Nicole Mathern, aeronautical information specialist at Leidos; Olusola Afolabi, director of global distribution business unit and engineering, at Cummins, Shirley Ike, international director for digital consulting, at Wood plc.

Legacy Awards were introduced to celebrate the scientific and technical contributions of individuals who have received the Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) since 1987.

John King, a Senior Advisor at World Wide Technology, presented the Educational Leadership-College Level Promotion of Education Award to Dr. Thomas Searles, an Associate Professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Searles was recognized for founding the HBCU Quantum Center, which aims to develop talent in quantum information science.

This recognition comes at a significant time, as 2025 has been declared the International Year of the Quantum, marking 100 years since the discovery of quantum science, quantum mechanics, and technology. Searles noted.

"Today, we stand here when higher education's value is questioned, yet future technologies are driven by those with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) degrees."

He dedicated his award to Dr. Gary Harris (1953–2020), one of the first two African-Americans to earn a Ph.D. in electrical engineering-electro physics from Cornell University.

As a key scientist at the Howard Nanoscale Science and Engineering Facility, Dr. Harris led the creation of a mobile laboratory showcasing some of the latest advancements in science and technology at the nanoscale across various disciplines.

His signature mantra, "People can't do what they can't imagine," helped expand the scientific imagination of individuals from "K [kindergarten] to gray" under his leadership.

The 2025 HBCU Engineering Deans Breakfast took place on Saturday morning during the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference. This year's theme was "HBCUs Answering the Call: Leading in the Age of AI."

Event sponsors included Apple, BGE (an Exelon Company), Boston Scientific, Google, and IBM.

Emmy award-winning anchor Allison Seymour served as emcee once again.

College leadership at the event included deans, associate deans, and assistant deans from the 17 ABET-accredited engineering schools at HBCUs.

Current representatives of the Council of Engineering Deans at HBCUs include Dr. Zhengtao (Z.T.) Deng of Alabama A&M University, Dr. Changchun (Chad) Zeng of the Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering, Dr. Demetris L. Geddis of Hampton University, Dr. John M. Anderson of Howard University, Dr. Wilbur Walters of Jackson State University, Dr. Oscar Barton of Morgan State University, Dr. Michael Keeve of Norfolk State University, Dr. Stephanie Luster-Teasley of North Carolina A&T State University, and Dr. Pamela Obiomon of Prairie View A&M University. Additional members are Dr. Lealon LeCorte-Martin of Southern University and A&M College, Dr. Lin Li of Tennessee State University, Dr. Wei Wayne Li of Texas Southern University, Dr. Heshmat Aglan of Tuskegee University, Dr. Devdas Shetty of the University of the District of Columbia, Dr. Derek Dunn of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Dr. Dawitt Haile of Virginia State University.

