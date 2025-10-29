Destruction caused by Melissa in Jamaica will have long-lasting effects

Earlier this week, the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Kingston, Jamaica, announced that the campus will switch to full online operations as the island braced for a direct hit from a tropical storm and hurricane.

On Sunday, October 25, the Met Service in Jamaica reported that the storm was forecast to intensify further, with fluctuations in strength expected.

Melissa was predicted to be a powerful major hurricane upon landfall in Jamaica on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds, were anticipated across the island.

Hurricane conditions with extreme winds, life-threatening flash floods, storm surge, and landslides were also expected.

A three-day forecast indicated that hurricane conditions would continue across the island, with a trough over the Gulf and a frontal system extending across Florida.

WeatherNation shared a post on social media stating that the destruction caused by Melissa in Jamaica, including damage and flooding from the Category 5 hurricane, will have long-lasting effects. Early Wednesday morning, Melissa struck southeastern Cuba again as a Category 3 storm.

Pope Leo XIV shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the hurricane forced thousands of people in Jamaica to leave their homes and caused significant damage to houses and infrastructure.

He requested prayers for the deceased, those who escaped the storm, and those facing anxiety and worry. He also expressed gratitude to the civil authorities, Christian groups, and volunteer organizations for their relief efforts.

× NEW: We continue to track Melissa and the devastation it has left behind to Jamaica.

The damage & flooding from the CAT 5 monster will be felt for years as conditions in Jamaica begin to improve as Melissa departs.

