Detroit Flagship is Part of Nationwide Fast-Charging Expansion

EVgo, one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, has opened its flagship charging station in metropolitan Detroit in partnership with Meijer.

This addition brings the total number of flagship charging stalls nationwide to over 40, with plans to exceed 100 by the end of 2026.

Flagship stations will average up to 20 stalls per site and provide convenient access to shopping, dining, grocery, and other amenities for drivers while they charge.

The new station, located across from GM's Global Technical Center at the Meijer Warren store, includes an overhead canopy with pull-through access for vehicles with trailers, 12 CCS and NACS stalls, and 350kW charging that can deliver a full charge in as little as 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

This expansion enhances Michigan’s fast-charging infrastructure, where the number of EVs in operation has increased sixfold from 2021 to 2025.

EVgo’s flagship program will add stations in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas.

In addition, EVgo has built nearly 2,400 stalls across 32 states with GM’s support.

Executives from Meijer, EVgo, and General Motors highlighted their commitment to providing customers with convenient, reliable fast charging and enhancing the EV driver experience.

EVgo operates more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states and partners with leading businesses nationwide, including retailers, restaurants, and rideshare operators.

At its Innovation Lab, EVgo conducts interoperability testing and collaborates with automakers and industry partners to advance seamless EV charging.

GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a range of gasoline and electric vehicles.

EVgo, GM, and Pilot Company also recently announced that their collaborative fast-charging network now includes over 1,300 stalls at 300 locations across 40 states.

Pilot Company, General Motors, and EVgo recently announced their joint fast-charging network now exceeds 300 locations and 1,300 stalls across 40 states, representing significant progress in expanding EV travel.

Since launching the network in 2022, Pilot has been recognized by EV drivers for its industry-leading charging experience.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot employs approximately 30,000 team members, operates North America’s third-largest fuel tanker fleet, and supplies about 12 billion gallons of fuel annually.

Pilot is also a major provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is expanding its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling options.

× EVgo and @GM have opened their newest flagship charging destination in Warren, Mich. featuring 12 high-power stalls, NACS and CCS connectors, an overhead canopy, and pull-through access for vehicles towing trailers. More than 100 flagship stalls are expected by the end of 2026.… pic.twitter.com/2QCKsEzA20 — EVgo Fast Charging Network (@evgonetwork) August 11, 2026

× Milestone alert for @pilot_company, @GM and EVgo: 1,000+ fast charging stalls are now available at Pilot & Flying J locations in 40 states. Reliable fast charging + great amenities = limitless road trips. pic.twitter.com/PPzVn5yubm — EVgo Fast Charging Network (@evgonetwork) January 29, 2026