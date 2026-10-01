Today's cybersecurity news, professional moves, and key developments

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced it kicked off Cybersecurity Awareness Month on October 1 with a nationwide awareness campaign.

This year’s theme is Securing the Next 250, highlighting the need for everyone to play their part in strengthening the country's infrastructure against cyber threats.

Cybersecurity and national security will be discussed at the upcoming AI NEXTGEN America Conference hosted by Career Communications Group, in partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus.

The event will take place Oct. 9-10 in Baltimore, Maryland. Panelists include an academic researcher focused on robotics and artificial intelligence and a chief executive officer of a global cybersecurity company.

In September, the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology announced $1.7 million in cooperative agreements intended to build the workforce needed to protect the nation’s infrastructure and organizations from cybersecurity threats.

The nine awards of up to $200,000 each will go to educational and community organizations in eight states to address the nation’s ongoing shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The agreements will be administered by NICE, a NIST-led program that drives collaboration among government, academia and the private sector to advance cyber education and the development of a skilled cyber workforce.

The NICE-funded CyberSeek tool, which analyzes data about the cybersecurity job market, finds that there are currently more than 514,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S.

DigiFlight, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace, cybersecurity, engineering, and training solutions, announced that industry veteran Melody Berry has joined as manager of cybersecurity and compliance.

Berry will oversee cybersecurity, assessment, and compliance programs for DigiFlight and its affiliate, Camelot Secure, managing requirements across industry frameworks, National Institute of Standards and Technology standards, and Department of Defense contracts.

She will also lead Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness engagements, provide CMMC third-party assessment organization (C3PAO) audit support, and conduct mock assessments to prepare organizations for CMMC self-attestation and third-party reviews.

Berry brings extensive experience in implementing and managing enterprise cybersecurity programs, with a focus on reducing vulnerabilities, managing risk, and ensuring compliance with federal and industry standards.

Previously, she served as lead CMMC assessor with CyberRx, where she managed and conducted CMMC 2.0 mock and Level 2 assessments, coordinated assessment activities, and prepared documentation for the Department of Defense.

Her leadership roles include deputy chief information security officer at Alion Science & Technology, where she managed cybersecurity strategy, risk management, security operations, and federal compliance for a major federal contractor.

She has also held positions at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Booz Allen Hamilton, supporting agencies such as NIST, the Department of State, the Defense Information Systems Agency, the National Security Agency, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service.

Berry holds CISSP, PMP, CMMC Certified Professional, and CMMC Certified Assessor credentials, and has achieved lead CCA status.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College, now University of Maryland Global Campus.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with operations in Huntsville, Alabama, DigiFlight is a veteran-owned minority small business dedicated to supporting government and commercial customers.

The company specializes in aerospace technical and acquisition solutions, compliant architectures, cybersecurity hunt and incident response, systems and software development, systems engineering and technical assistance, and test and evaluation.

DigiFlight leverages innovative technologies and proven methodologies to deliver solutions that enhance mission performance, operational readiness, and business outcomes. For more information, please visit digiflight.com.