DOE Invests in TSU Mining Program

The U.S. National Science Foundation recently stated that lithium, gallium, and rare earth minerals are essential for manufacturing smartphones, computers, semiconductors, microchips, rechargeable batteries, artificial joints, MRI scanners, sensors, and guidance systems.

However, global supplies of these essential minerals are vulnerable to disruption, and the U.S. will require approximately 6,000 additional mining engineers over the next decade.

To address this, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced several initiatives to increase the number of graduates and credentialed professionals in mining and related supply chain fields.

In October, the DOE's Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation selected 16 universities to receive $16 million through a planning prize, as part of the broader $100 million PROSPECT initiative.

This program aims to restore American energy leadership, support economic growth, rebuild domestic supply chains, and reduce reliance on foreign sources for critical minerals.

Selected institutions include leading universities such as Colorado School of Mines, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Arizona, University of Kentucky, and Virginia Tech.

These universities will help expand the skilled workforce needed to produce, process, recover, and recycle critical minerals in the United States while creating quality jobs.

The U.S. will require approximately 6,000 additional mining engineers over the next decade.

Tennessee State University (TSU) recently launched a mining engineering minor, with the potential to become a full major to meet national demand and strengthen supply chain security.

Curt Coccodrilli, DOE Assistant Secretary for Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy, visited TSU to review the program, its use of $800,000 in funding, and future plans.

Coccodrilli helps set the strategic direction for U.S. fossil and geothermal energy policy and programs

According to TSU News Service, Coccodrilli praised the program's strong start, noting 15 or 16 students enrolled, a growing internship pipeline, and industry partnerships.

He also highlighted the potential for the program to become a major, as federal support bridges research and commercialization and strengthens domestic supply chains.

The program was established with an $800,000 DOE grant, and the minor launched in fall 2025, making it the only mining engineering program in the southern region and at a historically Black college or university.

According to TSU News Service, the U.S. Department of Energy's recent campus visit included a roundtable with university leadership, engineering faculty, industry partners, and students, followed by a tour of engineering labs.

Discussions focused on federal support, faculty development, scholarships, and internship pipelines connecting students to public and private sector jobs.

Tyler Sanders, a mechanical engineering student at TSU, shared on LinkedIn that the most impactful aspect of the visit was seeing student leaders present their vision alongside university leadership and industry partners from Luck Stone, Rogers Group, and Crucible Tennessee Mines.

This collaboration highlights the importance of investing in HBCU STEM talent for critical minerals and supply chain security.

Sanders noted the program's strong momentum and ongoing discussions about elevating the minor to a full major.

Surveys by Career Communications Group’s USBE magazine show the Department of Energy consistently ranks among the top government and nonprofit supporters of HBCU engineering schools, as recognized by engineering deans and the Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) alliance.

The DOE is regularly listed among the top 5 to 10 federal agencies supporting HBCU engineering programs, alongside NASA, NSF, and DoD.

Through initiatives like the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the DOE has launched programs such as the HBCU Clean Energy Education Prize, awarding multi-phase funding to institutions including TSU, Howard University, and Florida A&M University to develop clean energy curricula and research.

The DOE and its national laboratories, including Oak Ridge, Sandia, and Idaho National Laboratories, partner directly with HBCU engineering faculty and students on nuclear science, grid resilience, and clean-tech workforce development.

The DOE also provides targeted funding through programs like the National Energy Technology Laboratory University Training and Research Program to enhance HBCU research competitiveness in energy engineering.

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× Critical minerals: the elements of innovation 🪨🔋🛰️📲 Naturally occurring minerals like lithium, gallium, and rare earth elements power many of the technologies people rely on every day, including smartphones, microchips, and defense technologies. https://t.co/cb3nrvqeYd https://t.co/nfDgeSCMAd — U.S. National Science Foundation (@NSF) November 3, 2026

× Nebraska’s Elk Creek mine will unleash American critical minerals — supporting U.S. defense, automotive, aerospace, energy and advanced manufacturing industries! A WIN for Nebraska and a WIN for America! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/CZnBd632Yg — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) October 15, 2026