DOE Introduces Advanced Coding Assistants to Accelerate Scientific Research

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science has announced a new suite of coding assistants designed to enhance the effectiveness of researchers and developers working with Super Intelligence (SI) coding tools.

The Department of Energy stated that the "Genesis Agent Skills" are publicly available software enabling researchers to interact with SI coding tools using plain language queries.

This release represents the first set of resources developed through ModCon and the American Science Cloud, both of which contribute to the Genesis Mission.

Argonne National Laboratory expressed support for the collaborative efforts advancing the Genesis Mission.

According to Argonne, Genesis Agent Skills integrate expertise from across the Department of Energy’s national laboratory system into practical tools that facilitate the use of SI coding tools by researchers and developers.

Developed through ModCon and the American Science Cloud, this public software provides specialized technical guidance accessible via plain-language questions, thereby supporting the integration of SI into scientific workflows.

Contributors to Genesis Agent Skills include Argonne, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, Jefferson Lab, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, National Laboratory of the Rockies, Idaho National Laboratory, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory (formerly the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The U.S. Department of Energy has also announced the Fall 2026 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I Topics, unlocking more than $200 million in federal funding to support American small businesses developing innovative technologies that strengthen U.S. energy and national security.

The Phase I topics span grid innovation, nuclear detonation detection, cybersecurity, and other areas with strong commercial potential.

According to the Fall 2026 release, it marks a milestone for DOE’s restructured SBIR and STTR programs, now managed by DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization.

Through DOE’s Partnership Intermediary, ConnectWerx, the programs are streamlining management and delivery, reducing application burdens, and expanding access to funding opportunities for American small businesses.

Phase I now serves as the entry point to the full SBIR/STTR funding pathway.

Companies begin by submitting a pitch for a Phase I award to demonstrate the technical feasibility of their proposed innovations, with opportunities to secure follow-on funding in subsequent phases.

Go/no-go decisions between phases assess technical progress and commercial potential before advancing to the next stage, ensuring federal resources are focused on the most promising innovations.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the Fall 2026 Phase I topics and submit their pitches by December 16, 2026, via the DOE SBIR/STTR Application Hub.

For more information about SBIR/STTR, including applicant resources, visit the DOE SBIR/STTR programs webpage.

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