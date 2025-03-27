Dr. Bernard Harris will be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame

The University of Houston has announced that Dr. Bernard Harris, a University of Houston alumnus and the first African American to walk in space, will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 31.

Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UH in 1978 and went on to medical school.

After completing his residency at the Mayo Clinic and a fellowship at NASA’s Ames Research Center, he joined NASA as a clinical scientist and flight surgeon. He was selected to the astronaut training program in 1990 and became an astronaut a year later.

Recently, Harris took part in a virtual seminar featuring a group of African American astronauts, hosted by Africa.com.

During the event, Harris shared that he was just 13 years old when he witnessed the first astronauts land on the moon. This experience sparked Harris's lifelong interest in space and medicine.

Born in Texas in 1956, his family moved to a neighborhood in Houston after his father retired from military service. He fondly recalled a memorable Greyhound bus trip with his mother, where he caught fleeting glimpses of the moon.

He enjoyed reading science fiction, watching science fiction shows on television, and learning about real scientific advancements.

At that time, the most popular science fiction show was Star Trek, and Harris's favorite character was Dr. Leonard H. McCoy, known as "Bones," portrayed by actor DeForest Kelley in the original series from 1966 to 1969.

"He was the first person I saw practicing space medicine," Harris remarked.

By the time he reached college, Harris was determined to earn his medical degree. While working at the Mayo Clinic, he reached out to NASA for more information about space medicine.

Although he did not secure a position in that field, NASA offered him a job at the Johnson Space Flight Center, which he accepted.

About a year later, he was one of 23 people selected for the astronaut training program out of more than 6,000 applicants. Harris eventually became the first African American to walk in space.

In the 1990s, he founded the Harris Foundation, which has since supported numerous STEM programs.

Through its annual Dream Tour, the Harris Foundation visits select cities across America to raise awareness about job opportunities in math and science, along with various pathways to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Harris achieved his dream of walking in space, inspired by his childhood experience of watching astronauts land on the moon.

"There is something special that you are supposed to do," he told a graduating class during a commencement ceremony. "For some of you, that something special may be more than one thing."

He emphasized that if young people take the time to pursue their dreams and ambitions, they can change the world.

Today, Harris is still sharing his experiences as a physician, researcher, and astronaut to inspire the next generation.

He's encouraged by the many people he encounters who tell him how Harris Foundation STEM programs made a difference in their lives.

