Dr. Chance M. Glenn, Sr. has been named Dean at Wilberforce University

Wilberforce University has appointed Dr. Chance M. Glenn, Sr. as Dean of the College of Engineering and Special Assistant to the President.

In this role, Dr. Glenn, seen on the cover of USBE magazine's 2018 engineering education issue, will support academic initiatives, expand opportunities, strengthen strategic partnerships, and contribute to the university's growth and excellence.

Dr. Glenn brings over thirty years of experience in higher education, government research, industry, and technology innovation.

He is nationally recognized for advancing engineering education, scientific discovery, workforce development, and institutional transformation.

Prior to joining Wilberforce University, Dr. Glenn was professor and research director of the Space Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Laboratory at Alabama A&M University, leading research in advanced propulsion, space engineering, and applied physics while mentoring future engineers and scientists.

He also served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria, where he led academic strategy, accreditation, organizational transformation, and new program development.

As dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences at Alabama A&M University, he oversaw significant growth in enrollment, research funding, and student success, helping elevate a leading HBCU STEM program.

Earlier, at the Rochester Institute of Technology, he held faculty, research, and administrative roles, founding and directing research centers focused on communications technology, signal processing, and interdisciplinary innovation.

Dr. Glenn also served as an electrical engineer with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, conducting research on microwave systems, nonlinear dynamics, and advanced defense technologies.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and both a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

He completed executive leadership studies at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education and the American Academic Leadership Institute.