Dr. Darío Gil Named Futurist of the Year

Dr. Elsayed Talaat, CEO of the Universities Space Research Association—a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing space and aeronautics sciences through research, technology, and education—presented the Futurist of the Year Award at the AI NEXTGEN America awards ceremony.

Dr. Talaat expressed his honor in presenting the award to Dr. Darío Gil, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science, describing Dr. Gil as a visionary leader reshaping the future of American science and innovation.

Within approximately one year, Dr. Gil leveraged executive order directives to establish a national mission.

As architect and director of the Department of Energy's Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil has led efforts to utilize advanced computing and the unique capabilities of national laboratories to accelerate scientific discovery and enhance the nation's technological leadership and workforce.

Dr. Talaat noted that the Genesis Mission is developing an integrated platform connecting supercomputers, experimental facilities, intelligent systems, and scientific data to address critical challenges in energy, science, and national security.

He further emphasized that Dr. Gil's leadership is uniting government, academia, industry, and the broader research community to significantly increase the speed and impact of discovery for societal benefit.

Working with all of you, we are going to build a better world through the power of science and technology.

Under Dr. Gil's guidance, the Genesis Mission is transforming scientific practice and creating new opportunities for innovation that will benefit future generations.

Dr. Talaat expressed gratitude to Dr. Gil for his exceptional service, dedication to scientific excellence, and leadership in advancing a brighter national future.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Gil congratulated the other awardees and stated that he was inspired by their achievements.

He remarked that the world is currently experiencing a computing revolution and emphasized the importance of giving this revolution purpose.

Dr. Gil described leading the Genesis Mission as a privilege, characterizing it as a national initiative to mobilize the entire American ecosystem to accelerate discovery and transform science, engineering, and medicine.

He stated that the mission aims to double the productivity and impact of the nation's trillion-dollar annual research and development enterprise within a decade.

Dr. Gil encouraged the audience to envision a future with fusion power plants providing unlimited, safe, affordable, and sustainable energy, and where biology is programmable, enabling most clinical trials to deliver lifesaving treatments to patients, in contrast to the current high failure rate.

He identified these as among the most ambitious goals pursued by the Genesis Mission.

At present, 33 national challenges are underway, with 300 teams across all 50 states working toward improved solutions.

"Working with all of you, we are going to build a better world through the power of science and technology," Dr. Gil stated, dedicating the award to his wife, Amanda Goza.