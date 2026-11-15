Dr. James L. Moore III Elected to Two National Academies

Dr. James L. Moore, III, a distinguished professor in the Department of Educational Studies at The Ohio State University, recently announced his election to two national academies in recognition of his significant contributions to education research, policy, and public service.

He is now an elected member of the National Academy of Education and a Fellow in the Academy of Public Administration's 2026 Class.

In 2024, Dr. Moore was named one of BEYA's Leading Voices and served as a keynote speaker at a BEYA event designed to foster community dialogue and idea exchange.

During the event, he shared his experiences as program director of Broadening Participation in Engineering in the Directorate of Engineering at the U.S. National Science Foundation, and the Directorate for Education and Human Resources, which advances research to enhance learning and teaching in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Previously, Dr. Moore has served as vice provost at The Ohio State University, overseeing a portfolio of students and faculty, and as executive director of the Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male.

He has been recognized for his extensive research in STEM, gifted, multicultural, and urban education.

In his NSF role, Dr. Moore focused on improving STEM education for underrepresented communities across the United States.

According to the National Academy of Education website, he was elected to the Academy in 2026.

Dr. Moore holds the title of inaugural Education and Human Ecology Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and professor of counselor education at The Ohio State University. He is also cofounder of the International Colloquium on Black Males in Education and is internationally recognized for his scholarship on Black men and boys. Dr. Moore has secured nearly $50 million in grants, contracts, and gifts, and has delivered over 200 scholarly presentations and lectures worldwide.

He has been a fellow member of the National Academy of Public Administration since 2026.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Moore has contributed to public schools, national resource centers, the U.S. National Science Foundation, and state universities. BEYA extends congratulations to Dr. Moore on his recent honors and recognition.

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