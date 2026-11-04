Dr. Jasmine Clark’s Inspiring Career Path

Dr. Jasmine Clark, a scientist, educator, and mom, continues to inspire others.

She is a Georgia state representative and microbiology professor who helps prepare future nurses, and she has now been elected to Congress.

According to her campaign page, Clark sees herself as a mom first, then a microbiologist and state representative.

She is the first Black woman with a PhD in science to serve in this role.

Earlier this year, she was featured in The Motherly during Nurses Week (May 6-12). In her interview, she explained that she ran for the Georgia House of Representatives to help people make informed decisions about science and public health.

Clark is known for organizing Atlanta’s March for Science and for teaching both undergraduate and graduate students at Emory University’s nursing school.

She says her parents inspired her: her father is a doctor, and her mother is a nurse. Clark earned both her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and her PhD in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from Emory University, where she now works as an assistant clinical professor in the nursing school.

During October’s cancer awareness month, Dr. Clark spoke at Zero Prostate’s “Blitz the Barriers” Summit, sharing with prostate cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones her father’s experience with the disease and her commitment to advocating for cancer research funding as a PhD scientist in Congress.

× We did it! Thank you, Georgia! https://t.co/pE5VD3DvXr — Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark (@jasmineforga) November 4, 2026