Dr. Mordecai Brownlee Named Denver Metro Engagement VP

At the 40th annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), Dr. Mordecai Brownlee announced via social media the conclusion of his term on the HACU Governing Board.

He expressed appreciation to Dr. Antonio Flores, fellow board members, and HACU, emphasizing the honor of serving during a pivotal period in higher education.

Dr. Brownlee reiterated his ongoing commitment to advancing access, student success, upward economic mobility, and employment opportunities.

He also noted the significance of receiving recognition from Dr. Flores, who is retiring after three decades of leadership at HACU, and acknowledged Dr. Flores’s impact on expanding opportunities for students.

On September 26, Colorado State University (CSU) announced that President Amy Parsons appointed Dr. Brownlee as the next vice president for Denver metro engagement and executive director of CSU Spur, effective January 1, 2027.

Dr. Brownlee transitions to CSU from the Community College of Aurora, where he has served as president since 2021.

In his new role, he will act as the president’s senior representative in Colorado’s largest metropolitan area, leading strategies to expand access to CSU, foster innovative educational and research initiatives, and strengthen connections with Denver-area communities and partners.

Dr. Brownlee will report directly to the president and chair the Denver Metro Executive Committee, which will coordinate CSU’s activities in enrollment, community college partnerships, research engagement, workforce and economic development, and philanthropy in the Denver area.

He will also collaborate with the CSU System on broader metropolitan strategies.

As executive director of CSU Spur, Dr. Brownlee will oversee campus operations within the Office of Engagement and Extension, working closely with James Pritchett, vice president for Engagement and Extension.

CSU Spur is a unique campus integrating education, research, and public engagement around food, water, health, and sustainability.

The campus provides students, families, and community members with direct access to researchers, laboratories, and emerging technologies, fostering innovation and engagement with real-world challenges.

The Spur Start program extends this model to undergraduate education, enabling Denver-area students to begin their CSU degree at Spur, collaborate with researchers and community partners, and transition to Fort Collins after their first year.

This initiative supports CSU’s mission of access by offering a lower-cost entry point, reducing first-year housing and relocation expenses, and providing a comprehensive academic foundation.

At the Community College of Aurora, which enrolls over 13,000 students, Dr. Brownlee achieved record enrollment growth, increased student completion rates by more than 20%, and led the institution to its four largest graduating cohorts.

He secured over $45 million in capital investment, delivered the college’s first major capital project in more than twenty years, championed the development of a new Health Sciences campus, and guided CCA to become the first college in Colorado to earn the Achieving the Dream Leader College designation within three years.

During Dr. Brownlee’s tenure, the Community College of Aurora received a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation.

Prior to joining CCA, he served as vice president for student success at St. Philip’s College in the Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, where he managed enrollment and student affairs across multiple campuses and contributed to the development of AlamoPROMISE, a tuition-free access program.

Dr. Brownlee previously held senior student affairs positions at the University of Charleston in West Virginia and the Blinn College District in Texas.

He is actively involved in the Denver metropolitan community, serving on the boards of the Aurora Economic Development Council, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and the Arapahoe/Douglas Workforce Board.

Nationally, Dr. Brownlee is a columnist for Community College Daily, hosts the “Discovering Your Mission” podcast, and has authored over 65 articles, book chapters, and op-eds on leadership and student success.

He was recognized as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year and as a NASPA Foundation Pillar of the Profession in 2025, and in 2026 was named an honorary commander of Buckley Space Force Base’s Delta 2.

Brownlee holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, a master’s degree in human resource management and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and political science from Houston Christian University, and an associate degree from Lone Star College.