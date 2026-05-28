Driving Student Success and Career Advancement

Tuskegee University is once again ranked as the top Southern Regional University for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report. The Class of 2026 saw strong results.

Seventy percent found jobs or were accepted to graduate school before graduating. Eighty-nine percent of Business and Information Science students received confirmed offers, with many having more than one option.

Seventy-six percent took part in global experiential learning, mostly through multiple internships.

Fifty-six percent gained hands-on experience in fields like nursing, education, and health professions. The nursing and allied health programs had a 100% pass rate for licensure.

Other achievements this year include commissioning 20 new military officers, graduating 15 aviation students (11 of whom are instrument-rated), awarding 51 new Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees, and granting 22 research-based PhDs.

This is a record for Tuskegee University and meets the requirements for R2 status.

The university also congratulated Dr. Lonnie Johnson on the 40th anniversary of the Super Soaker patent. His path from engineer to inventor continues to inspire others with his creativity, innovation, and impact.

According to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Johnson holds more than 100 patents. He was inducted into the NAI in 2022.

Johnson has been featured in US Black Engineer magazine several times and made the publication's Most Distinguished HBCU Graduate list.

On May 19-20, Career Communications Group, publisher of US Black Engineer magazine, hosted the Service to Nation event on STEM City.

Leaders from fields like Retail and Digital Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Education and Workforce Development, Government and Defense, and Healthcare and Health Technologies gave six presentations. Speakers included Christine Burkett, Tyrone D. Taborn, Cornell Johnson, Dr. Talitha Washington, Tyrone Smith, Marissa Kelly, and Cory McCray, who wrote: “The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life.”

At the Apprenticeships for America Summit (May 19-21), McCray also spoke with leaders and workforce partners across the country about the value of apprenticeships.

He pointed out that more people now see apprenticeships as a way to achieve stability, purpose, and long-term change.

McCray also visited Edmondson High School and Wheaton High School in Maryland to talk about apprenticeship opportunities and motivate students to aim high. He shared the story of a recent graduate who now works at Freestate Electric, thanks to support from his career counselor and family.

Alicia Wilson, vice president for civic engagement at John Hopkins University, attended the Career & Technical Education (CTE) ceremony for the Class of 2029 at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

She recognized a graduating senior from the electrical apprenticeship program who will start a job with the City of Baltimore, earning $67,000 a year.

Wilson said this new graduate shows what hard work, discipline, and CTE opportunities can achieve.

She shared her pride in students’ resilience, determination, and excellence, and thanked colleagues across the city for supporting student success.

This week, the University of the District of Columbia marked one year since launching its Cybersecurity Tech Hub at the Workforce Development Campus at Congress Heights.

This partnership with Accenture and PeopleShores aims to expand career pathways and economic opportunities for District residents.

The inaugural cohort of 50 apprentices began in April 2025, receiving cybersecurity training from Accenture experts, followed by hands-on experience with Accenture teams.

The program offers paid apprenticeships that combine technical training, project experience, and mentorship in a rapidly growing industry.

UDC expressed gratitude to Accenture and PeopleShores for their partnership and investment in students and the community.

On LinkedIn, Keith King, a U.S. Navy veteran, spoke about the Huntsville Center for Technology, a $40 million facility serving about 700 students, offers a curriculum created with Toyota Alabama and backed by a $1 million donation from Toyota's charitable foundation.

The program teaches practical skills for modern manufacturing, including training on industry-standard equipment and technology.

Students get ready for jobs in advanced machinery, automation, industrial maintenance, robotics, and production operations.

The Huntsville Center for Technology and Toyota have built a workforce development model for high-demand technical careers, where earnings can reach up to $40 per hour.

This effort helps address local labor shortages and supports careers that are less likely to be replaced by AI. In the future, the workforce will likely value the mix of technology and skilled trades, with hands-on skills and technical judgment becoming even more important.