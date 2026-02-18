Emerging Leaders and Lasting Connections

Crystal, a cybersecurity engineer at MITRE, began her career at the BEYA STEM Conference and returned this year to recruit for MITRE’s TECH Futures, a paid summer internship designed for students interested in cybersecurity, AI, microelectronics, and other emerging technologies.

Kiante Bush, a technology consultant for firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, Booz Allen, JPMorgan, and Northrop Grumman, first attended BEYA nearly a decade ago.

He noted the impact of seeing a room full of engineers and tech professionals who reflected his own background. Bush emphasized that students are often inspired when they see someone they relate to achieve their goals. Now, as a BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award recipient, he hopes to inspire others, while recognizing there is still more work ahead.

Dominic Alegrete, a cybersecurity analyst, attended the BEYA STEM Conference for the third consecutive year. He expressed gratitude for the connections he has built and reflected on his professional growth.

This year, he led a cybersecurity workshop for high school students, introducing them to careers in the field.

Jordan McCollins, a senior in electrical engineering at Jackson State University, has attended BEYA for four years. He thanked Jackson State’s College of Science, Engineering, and Technology and the JSU Aristocrats for their ongoing support, noting that each year has contributed to his development.

Aaliyah Aminu, an information technology and informatics major at Rutgers University, thanked RU NSBE for enabling her to attend. She engaged with recruiters and gained valuable insights into the current technology and engineering landscape.

Justin Esperance, an electrical engineering student and NSBE communications chair at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), connected with professionals and industry leaders from various energy companies.

Paula Ticona, a computer science and cybersecurity student, also attended with the FAU Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers.

She learned about emerging opportunities in technology and security, spoke with teams from Lockheed Martin, MITRE, and Exelon, and appreciated those who shared their experiences and advice. These conversations continue to motivate her to grow, strengthen her skills, and pursue meaningful work in cybersecurity and technology.

Kerron Duncan, co-founder of Career Factory 360, was energized by early-career STEM professionals who arrived well-prepared and driven to secure their first engineering roles.

He reviewed over 100 resumes, led discussions on agility in a changing environment, and shared his passion for coaching and mentoring. Duncan described the 2026 BEYA STEM Conference as a tremendous success.

Jareec’ Reece Turner, a senior in electrical and computer engineering and a Boeing Immersion Alumni (2021), Mission Systems Intern at Collins Aerospace (2023), Collegiate NSBE Member, and Global Career Accelerator Participant (2025), was the only student from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, to attend BEYA.

He observed that many students at his university, especially underclassmen, lack opportunities to attend such conferences due to limited awareness.

Turner only learned about BEYA last summer through a colleague. He now plans to help more students at his university attend BEYA and connect with companies, recruiters, non-profit organizations, and fellow NSBE members from other regions.