Emerging Talent, Quantum Advances, and Inclusive Innovation

Looking for an intern opportunity? SAIC is offering college students hands-on internships where you'll support real customers and gain practical, real-world experience that prepares you for your career.

CACI International Inc. recently partnered with George Mason University's College of Engineering and Computing to invest in emerging talent and enhance future mission capabilities.

By focusing on digital signal processing, the program helps students develop high-demand skills essential for modern national security and career readiness. The CACI Scholars Program, as announced on LinkedIn, provides financial support, hands-on learning, and paid internships.

To mark World Quantum Day on April 14, IBM Quantum has opened registration for the “Quantum Computing 101” IBM SkillsBuild seminar.

Students, teachers, developers, and professionals interested in quantum computing are encouraged to attend and learn from experts about getting started in the field. The seminar will cover the importance of quantum computing, career paths, learning resources for all skill levels, hands-on Qiskit practice, and common industry applications.

At a recent National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine workshop, experts from academia and industry discussed strategies to support student success, the integration of AI into curricula, workforce accessibility, the value of job-ready skills, and the importance of ethics and community values in AI education.

The National Academy of Engineering's EngineerGirl program, which has introduced students to engineering for over 25 years, has transitioned to EngineerTeen.

The new platform offers stories, resources, and opportunities for students, educators, and families, aiming to guide young people toward careers in engineering. According to EngineerTeen, the new program from the NAE is a sibling site to EngineerGirl, which builds on that inclusive community to help youth chart their path to become the technical leaders of tomorrow.

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