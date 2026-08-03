Empowering Entrepreneurs and Students

This month, Black-owned businesses throughout the United States are being honored for their strength and perseverance in fields such as healthcare, social work, beauty salons, food services, retail, and artificial intelligence.

The Greater Baltimore Urban League will host the first session of the TD Bank Small Business Workshop Series on August 5.

Topics include identifying target customers, customer research, demand evaluation, and market analysis for business growth.

The second session, on August 6, will cover competitive analysis, pricing and positioning, SWOT analysis, and strategies for sustainable growth.

The series will conclude with a networking reception for entrepreneurs, lenders, and community stakeholders.

Student debt remains a significant barrier to closing the wealth gap across generations.

The League also recognized Kiara Scott on LinkedIn. She won first place and $10,000 at their spring pitch competition.

On August 1, at the National Urban League's Annual Conference in Nashville, she presented Free Money Meister, an AI-powered scholarship platform, to a national panel.

This platform enabled Kiara to fund five years of higher education, earn two degrees, and graduate without student loan debt.

According to the League, students coached by Kiara have secured over $500,000 in scholarships.

One early client graduated debt-free with a nursing degree after winning more than $48,000 through 21 scholarships.

Student debt remains a significant barrier to closing the wealth gap across generations.