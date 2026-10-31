Empowering the Future

This weekend, more than 1,800 participants were anticipated to attend activities hosted just before or during the 40th annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

Cynthia Larive, chancellor of the University of California, Santa Cruz, shared a message from her board colleague, California State University, Fresno President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

Dr. Larive also expressed appreciation to Dr. Antonio Flores, who is retiring after 30 years as HACU CEO.

She further acknowledged UC Merced chancellor Juan Muñoz, who is concluding his role as chair of the HACU board, and UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May, who has completed his board term.

Dr. Larive stated that this year's annual conference convenes students, faculty, and staff from HACU member institutions, as well as organizations and companies that support HACU in cultivating the talent and leadership required by the U.S. workforce.

Dr. Larive highlighted that the University of California, Santa Cruz is among 600 Hispanic-Serving Institutions in the United States, which collectively educate 6 million students, representing one in three college students.

Hispanic-Serving Institutions educate 65% of all Latino, 42% of Asian American, 30% of Black, 20% of White, and the majority of Native American college students.

This represents a significant contribution to the nation and the economy.

In his social post, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, president of California State University, Fresno, expressed enthusiasm regarding the participation of numerous higher education leaders at the annual convening of the Board of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

He highlighted significant data concerning the more than 600 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) nationwide.

HSIs collectively educate over 6 million students, representing approximately one in every three students in higher education.

These institutions enroll 65% of all Latino, 42% of Asian American, 30% of Black, 20% of White, and the majority of Native American college students, reflecting the diversity of the United States and serving as a crucial source of the nation's skilled and creative workforce.

Jiménez-Sandoval acknowledged Dr. Antonio Flores, retiring as HACU's CEO, for his vision, energy, and determination, which have advanced HACU's effectiveness.

He also recognized Dr. Juan Muñoz, Chancellor of the University of California, Merced, for his leadership of HACU's Governing Board.

Jiménez-Sandoval affirmed his confidence in HACU's future as president of California State University, Fresno.

×

×