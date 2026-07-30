Empowering the Next Generation

In April 2026, the National Association of Colleges and Employers reported that employers expect to hire 3.9% more interns this year.

According to NACE's Internship & Co-op Report, this increase contrasts with last year, when hiring was expected to decline as large companies planned reductions.

This year, 81% of employers plan to increase or maintain intern hires.

Dantaya Williams, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at RTX, shared that this year, more than 3,000 interns joined their team.

On National Intern Day, Virginia Union University announced that a VUU professor, Francis Mensah, and Kingston Blackburn, a physics and engineering student, were selected for NOAA’s Aerosols and Ocean Science Expeditions 2026 research cruise.

They will conduct atmospheric and ocean science from the Canary Islands to Barbados.

VUU states that their participation supports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s study of Saharan dust, climate impacts, and environmental health.

This selection represents a rare opportunity for a faculty–student team from a historically Black college or university to join a major federal research mission.

VUU highlights this as a strong example of HBCU scientific leadership and global experiential learning in STEM.

Morgan State University announced that students from the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., School of Engineering spent the summer gaining experience through the Key Bridge Rebuild Internship Program, a partnership between the Maryland Transportation Authority and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

The civil engineering, urban transportation, and sustainable & resilient infrastructure engineering students worked alongside transportation and construction professionals on one of Maryland's most significant infrastructure projects.

From reviewing project plans to observing field operations in real time, these future engineers gained valuable hands-on experience and practical knowledge that will help shape their careers.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced that its arts internship has placed over 600 interns at more than 300 cultural organizations, making it the largest paid arts and culture workforce program in the country.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office highlighted that its interns gain valuable experience through hands-on projects, mentorship, and a recent visit to the U.S. Capitol, which included a panel on intellectual property.

Norfolk State University is celebrating its 5th annual Virginia Intern Day with the Virginia Talent Opportunity Partnership.

Social media videos spotlighted a student who interned at a federal credit union, analyzing GAAP standards, supporting asset conversions, and developing a fixed-asset policy.

Another intern at the Air Force Research Laboratory focused on artificial intelligence intent detection and adversarial prompt analysis, developing behavioral frameworks and contributing to cybersecurity research.

As a researcher in the Undergraduate Research Assistant and Mentoring program, one student assisted with data collection, organization, analysis, literature reviews, and research preparation, while another student researcher in the program dedicated 15 hours each week to faculty-led research on her mentor's selected topic.

At George Mason University's Potomac Science Center, a summer intern supported ecological and fisheries research through field and laboratory work on predator-prey interactions.

In the Undergraduate Research Assistant and Mentoring program, students contributed to data collection, analysis, literature reviews, and research preparation.

One student dedicated 15 hours weekly to faculty-led research.

In Norfolk State University's Department of Biology, a student used Gene Mania to analyze prostate cancer genes, gaining experience in cancer research and data analysis.

As field engineer interns, students at Kiewit Mass Electric and Turner Construction supported operations, managed documentation, and gained hands-on construction experience.

Through the TMCF Summer Research program, a student conducted computer science research under faculty mentorship.

Several students in the Spartans Promise to Persist with Purpose program participated in daily operations during a 7-week summer program, combining internships with professional development workshops and micro internships to build time management, leadership, and professional branding skills.

A practicum student in the Office of Accessibility Services supported accommodation processes, proctored exams, created educational presentations, and assisted with outreach.

As a population health intern at the Hampton Peninsula Health Department, a student applied public health concepts and collaborated with multidisciplinary teams.

At WNSB Hot 91.1 FM, a radio station host intern prepared show content, assisted with interviews, produced commercials, coordinated giveaways, and supported community events.

For National Intern Day, the Learn with NASA social media channel highlighted how students are getting involved in NASA’s missions.

One Artemis intern worked on analyzing and calibrating cameras for the optical navigation system used on Orion and other spacecraft.

At the Moon Base, an intern used her skills in 3D and multimedia design to help share NASA’s vision for a future Moon base.

At NASA Armstrong, summer interns got hands-on experience by working with scientists, engineers, pilots, and communicators to help make aviation cleaner, quieter, and more efficient. They tested new aircraft concepts and took part in real research in flight labs.

At NASA Goddard, interns are leading their own exploration projects.

Are you interested in becoming a NASA intern?

Sign up for the free NASA STEM Gateway webinar on July 31, 2026, to find out about internships and early career opportunities at NASA.

You’ll hear directly from NASA OSTEM, Pathways, and Early Career team members about different career paths, eligibility, how to apply, and tips for making your application stand out.

Current NASA interns will also share their experiences and advice.

Whether you’re a student hoping for your first NASA internship or a recent graduate ready to start your career, this webinar is a great chance to learn how to join the NASA team.

× Thursday is National Intern Day!🚀



Start your celebration early by signing up for the "Launch Your Future" webinar. Whether you’re just exploring opportunities or preparing to apply, this session will help jumpstart your @NASA journey.



Register: https://t.co/UxjqTpjnXq pic.twitter.com/AX85YSj3oL — Learn With NASA (@LearnWithNASA) July 27, 2026

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