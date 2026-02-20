Engineers Week 2026

Engineers Week, started by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) in 1951, will take place from February 22-28, 2026. Just last week, the BEYA STEM Conference celebrated 40 years of honoring excellence, inspiring future engineers, and bringing the community together.

The NSPE announced the 2026 theme: "Transform Your Future." Through stories shared at BEYA, you can see how this community has been shaping the future for forty years.

Gabriel B. joined other students from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University at the conference. He enjoyed being there and spent his time supporting and encouraging his peers.

Jayden Chang, a senior electrical engineering student, shared that attending the BEYA STEM Conference this year marked a turning point.

From speaking with leaders on the Lockheed Martin panel about the future of aerospace and responsible AI in mission-critical environments, to engaging with the Boeing panel on innovation and systems development, Jayden's perspective expanded significantly.

He was grateful to receive internship referrals and have conversations that challenged him to think bigger, not just about opportunities, but about the level of technical depth and preparation required to contribute meaningfully in the workplace.

He thanked Joshua Szala for putting this opportunity on his radar years ago and encouraging him to attend. The exposure, conversations, and mentorship meant a lot. The rooms you enter change the ceiling you place on yourself.

Antonio Siplin, a student at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, posted on LinkedIn that talking with many companies and employers at BEYA was eye-opening.

He appreciated the advice and insights they shared about opportunities. Antonio also thanked the FAMU Engineering Living and Learning community for helping him prepare and supporting his attendance. Sierra Miller, an architectural engineering major at Tennessee State University, said the seminars, conversations, and networking at BEYA were both inspiring and motivating.

They reminded her why she loves engineering and is excited for the future.

A security engineering intern at Amazon, who studies computer science and cybersecurity at Tennessee State, shared that he met an Amazon representative and learned about his career journey and how he solves complex problems. He thanked Tennessee State for creating opportunities like BEYA for students. These experiences remind him how important networking, learning, and showing up can be. Axel Tomlinson, also from Tennessee State, received the Future HBCU Leader Award at the Dean's Engineering Recognition event.

Jordan Milsap, an undergraduate in electrical engineering at Tennessee State, said that being with his peers in such a strong networking environment made the experience even more meaningful. He found the hospitality outstanding and the atmosphere motivating and welcoming, filled with people who truly want to help the next generation of STEM professionals succeed.

Connecting with industry leaders from across the country showed him what real role models look like: people who lead with knowledge, humility, and a true commitment to helping others. These conversations gave him insight, encouragement, and a clearer idea of how he wants to grow both professionally and personally.

Julian Warren, a mechanical engineering student at Howard University who expects to graduate in 2027, said he was grateful to see the new Engineering Dean, Kimberly L. Jones, at the conference. He felt her presence and leadership showed a strong commitment to student growth and providing transformative opportunities.

The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., School of Engineering at Morgan State University shared that they were still buzzing with excitement following this year's 40th BEYA STEM Conference.

Some of their highlights at the event included the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities honoring Dr. Kofi Nyarko with the Dean's Award.

Additionally, transportation systems engineering student, Miles Davis, received the Student Recognition Award. The engineering school also showcased its new booth. This year, they featured Morgan State University's research centers, giving prospective students a glimpse of the many innovations being developed there.

Cleon Davis Jr. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, attended his first conference with a fellow Meyerhoff Scholar and Honors College scholar. During the event, they met engineering professionals, recruiters, and many students with similar goals.

They appreciated everyone who shared their stories and advice, and look forward to attending more conferences. Laila Kaira, a mechanical engineering and environmental science student at UMBC, who is a Grand Challenges Scholar, McNair Scholar, and CWIT Affiliate, connected with recruiters, professional organizations, and both new and familiar faces.

Lawrence Kemp, a junior in mechanical engineering at UMBC who is interested in controls and design engineering, said it was amazing to meet engineering professionals and many inspiring students on similar paths. The conversations and connections he made at BEYA will help guide him as he works toward his goals as an engineer.

Kirsten Hill, an electrical engineering student, shared that Tuskegee University earned 1st Place in the 2026 AMIE Design Challenge at the BEYA STEM Conference, and she had the honor of leading the team that made it happen.

As team lead and a third-year competitor, her goal was to create an innovative solution and help each team member grow as an engineer. They spent months refining their concept, improving technical skills, and preparing for every question. All the hard work paid off when they learned their university had placed first. Seeing her teammates' excitement, getting congratulations from family and peers, and earning recognition from industry professionals made the effort worthwhile.

Kirsten was also honored as Tuskegee University's exemplary student at the Engineering Dean's Breakfast by Dean Heshmat A. Aglan. As she nears graduation, this was her last time competing in the AMIE Challenge, and she is proud to finish with a first-place win—Tuskegee's first ever in this competition.

For one engineering student, BEYA was more than just a conference. It was a space filled with engineers, leaders, and innovators who were actively shaping the future.

David O., a senior computer engineering student at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) who is interested in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and firmware innovation, attended the BEYA STEM Conference with the FAU Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers.

He spoke with executives from Dominion Energy, Exelon, and other professionals who offered valuable advice and encouragement. Meeting these leaders inspired him to keep working toward excellence as an embedded systems engineer. Experiences like this show how important networking, mentorship, and community are for shaping the future. Zairion P., a Florida International University computer science student expected to graduate in 2027, noted the high-impact workshops, immersive Army VR simulations, and all the sessions that pushed him to think bigger about innovation, leadership, and the future of technology. Being surrounded by ambitious students, engineers, and industry leaders reminded him of why I’m so passionate about growing in tech and continuously challenging myself. He left Baltimore not just with new connections, but with a stronger vision for where I’m headed.

Events like BEYA truly embody “Becoming Everything You Are”. It's where we can step into rooms that stretch you, challenge you, and elevate your perspective.

Mark G., who is working to improve student-centered spaces, said it was amazing to connect with engineers, innovators, and educators who are dedicated to advancing the industry. As a young engineer, he was impressed by the many opportunities for career growth. Industry leaders discussed topics from artificial intelligence (AI) to environmental policy, emphasizing that progress matters more than perfection.

Shadei Laird, a QEM Research HEROES Fellow, said that Dominic Alegrete was one of the impressive cybersecurity professionals she met at BEYA.

Laird asked her network dedicated to improving education throughout the nation to share any cybersecurity opportunities that could help Dominic. Dominic also led a cybersecurity workshop for high school students, teaching them how to start a career in the field.

Tobi Akande, a business analytics and information technology student at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, said it was powerful to be surrounded by engineers, technologists, executives, students, and leaders who share his background and are pushing boundaries in many industries.

During the conference, he learned from industry leaders, explored new trends, and had meaningful conversations with professionals and peers shaping the future of technology and business. Experiences like this keep him motivated to grow, build, and prepare for future opportunities.

Aderinsola Adedugbe, a business economics major, said he presented himself as a multidisciplinary business student — focused on strategic marketing, HR, project management, and business operations — and positioned himself as an asset in those areas. Throughout the conference, he had the opportunity to connect with recruiters from Lockheed Martin, World Wide Technology, MITRE, and Amentum.