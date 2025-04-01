The value of education, hands-on experiences, and mentorship

Mike Jacobson is the founding director of Empowerment Through Aviation (ETA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to introducing young women from Baltimore City Public Schools to the aviation industry.

Jacobson’s role involves strategic leadership, program development, and community outreach to ensure that young people, particularly those from communities underrepresented in this field, have access to aviation education, mentorship, and career opportunities.

ETA was founded in 2020 to honor the legacy of Jacobson’s late wife, Brigitte Louise (May 3rd, 1973 - December 17th, 2019).

A trailblazing Navy pilot, community activist, mentor to young women, wife, and mother, Brigitte was passionate about mentorship. Though she has passed away, her exemplary commitment to empowering people continues through ETA.

ETA aims to increase the number of underrepresented individuals in aviation—particularly among professional pilots—by providing young people from Baltimore with flight scholarships, mentorship, and high-quality training.

By equipping them with the skills and support needed to enter this rewarding industry, ETA helps launch aviation careers and inspires the confidence students need to pursue any career path they choose.

Many students, especially those from low-income communities, do not view aviation as an attainable career due to financial barriers, lack of exposure, and limited representation.

ETA was created to provide direct access to aviation education, flight training, and mentorship.

Beyond teaching technical skills, ETA aims to build confidence, curiosity, and a sense of possibility for young people. In doing so, they aspire to inspire future leaders in aviation and related industries while fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

Aviation symbolizes limitless possibilities, yet many young people never consider it as a career due to a lack of exposure.

Currently, only about 5% of airline pilots are women, and around 3% are people of color, while the industry faces a pilot shortage.

Increasing representation in aviation can connect young women from Baltimore with family-sustaining careers, which is essential for the industry.

Seeing students light up when they take their first discovery flight or complete a training program fuels Jacobson's commitment to this work.

ETA offers a range of programs designed to remove barriers to entry in aviation. This includes inspiring young people through introductory aviation training, connecting them with female pilots, providing robust flight training for older students serious about aviation, and offering scholarships to a select number of students committed to a career as a pilot.

By addressing financial, educational, and networking challenges, ETA ensures that students passionate about aviation have a clear pathway to success.

One of ETA’s Phase II students, who logged about five flight hours with a certified instructor as part of that program, went on to earn a Private Pilot’s License through the Air Force Flight Academy High School summer program.

This license is the first step toward an aviation career in aviation, and her experience with ETA significantly impacted her ability to complete the challenging program. Many Phase II students have completed the program inspired to become pilots.

The flight time they log during their three flight events gives them a broad view of what is involved in piloting, shows them that their goals are achievable, and convinces them they can accomplish their dreams.

With funding from BCYF, ETA has doubled the number of Private Pilot scholarships they can offer through their Phase III program.

Funding allows two young women from Baltimore City Public Schools to earn their Private Pilot’s License during their senior year of high school. Without this level of support, the cost of this flight training would likely make it inaccessible to our students and their families.

With a Private Pilot’s License, ETA graduates will be well-positioned to apply to aviation and military academy college aviation programs and seek competitive scholarships to continue their training.

The certification they receive, thanks to BCYF's support, will launch their careers and potentially create a multi-generational impact.

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) organization manages public funds to ensure young people thrive in safe and supportive families and communities.