Expanding Opportunities

The National Career Development Association says it is encouraging career development professionals to mark November with career-related activities.

It has named November 16–20 National Career Development Week and November 18 National Career Development Day.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has announced $512,212 in additional federal funding to support 27 graduate student apprenticeships and 20 faculty research projects.

According to the university's social media post, this investment builds on UAPB’s existing $6 million G-STEM grant, further expanding hands-on research opportunities, enhancing faculty-led discovery, and preparing students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

UAPB continues to advance research and innovation in areas such as machine learning and emerging technologies, which are integral to the student experience.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy announced on social media that, given the current 400,000 open jobs and 11,000 Americans reaching retirement age daily, opportunities in the skilled trades are expanding significantly.

In November, recognized as National Career Development Month, the United States Department of War is expanding training programs and partnering with the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation through the BuildFreedom.US workforce campaign to cultivate talent essential for national defense.

According to the social media post, during the recent Build Freedom Summit, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy Hon. Mike C. visited Galveston, Texas, to engage with students and employers contributing to the development of the defense industrial base.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships provide STEM undergraduate students with opportunities to collaborate with expert teams to address real-world problems, gain hands-on experience at National Laboratories, and receive a stipend. Additional information and application details are available online.

The Department of Energy Office of Science is also promoting the Community College Internship Program.

Participants collaborate with expert teams to address real-world challenges and expand their technical expertise.

The program offers valuable hands-on experience at Department of Energy national laboratories and provides a stipend.

The DOE Office of Science / WDTS Virtual Internship Fair on November 12 will provide information about internship opportunities at U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories through the Community College Internships and Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships programs.

The event is designed for individuals seeking hands-on technical or research experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from DOE national laboratories, receive guidance on the application process, and explore opportunities to collaborate with leading scientists and engineers addressing challenges in clean energy, machine learning, computing, climate research, materials science, national security, and related fields.

These programs provide STEM undergraduates, community college students, and recent graduates with direct access to valuable technical and research experience, professional development opportunities, networking, and pathways to future careers in science and technology.

The DOE Office of Science-Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists will sponsor a Virtual Internship Fair on November 12.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency offers opportunities for individuals interested in advancing commercial technology into operational geospatial capabilities.

The agency will host the 2026 NGA Industry Day on November 16, seeking innovators and collaborators from industry and academia to discuss mission priorities and explore how commercial capabilities can address these objectives.

The Maryland Department of Transportation is also promoting its internship program for students.

The Fellows Internship Program connects Maryland college students with opportunities to learn, contribute, and gain firsthand experience in transportation and public service.

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