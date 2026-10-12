Family-Founded Company Empowers Career and Education Decisions in the Age of AI

Agentic FuturePath AI is developing an Adaptive Intelligence platform to support informed decisions about education, careers, skills, finances, opportunities, and the future of work.

This weekend, co-founder Shea Richburg Coke announced on social media that she received the 2026 Educator of the Future Award at AI NEXTGEN AMERICA and Futurist Awards, joined by her family: Raulvin Coke (CEO), Sage Coke (co-founder), and Chace Coke (co-founder).

Shea expressed that receiving the award alongside her husband, Raulvin, and their children, Chace, Sage, and Halle, made the recognition especially meaningful.

What began as family discussions has evolved into a mission to help millions navigate change with greater confidence, intelligence, and agency.

Shea, committed to advancing artificial intelligence, reflected on how this technology will impact current professionals, career changers, parents guiding their children, and students seeking their place in a rapidly changing world.

For adults, this may involve transitioning to new careers with clarity and confidence.

Shea emphasized that when people are informed, understand their goals, recognize their strengths, and see how these align with real opportunities, the future can look very different.

Raulvin Coke shared that, after nearly two decades in technology, this is among his most meaningful professional honors.

He accepted the award with his wife, Shea, their sons Chace and Sage, and daughter Halle.

The family founded Agentic FuturePath AI to address a central question: How can we help people make better decisions about their lives and careers as AI and superintelligence reshape the world?

This question inspired the creation of an Adaptive Intelligence platform that helps individuals understand themselves, adapt to change, and make informed decisions about education, careers, skills, finances, and opportunities.

"For me, the deeper meaning of this award is what my children were able to witness. You can struggle, improve, persist, and eventually create something that has impact beyond yourself," he wrote.

The family is committed to helping millions navigate a changing world with greater intelligence, confidence, and agency.

For students, it may mean finding a path that aligns with their values and future opportunities.

Sage explained that the company has evolved from addressing the challenge of helping students determine their next steps to building an AI-powered decision platform that connects students' interests, academic backgrounds, goals, and circumstances with relevant career paths, scholarships, internships, competitions, certifications, and other opportunities.

The goal is to transform an overwhelming search into a personalized, actionable plan for the future.

Chace noted that, as a student interested in AI, entrepreneurship, and public policy, it was meaningful to be recognized for the family's work and to see discussions about technology's future led to real impact.

Agentic FuturePath AI was founded to help people make better decisions about education, careers, and opportunities as AI continues to transform the world.

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