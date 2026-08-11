FAMU-FSU Engineering Lands Historic Navy Contract, Students Excel Internationally

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering announced that its joint program at Florida A&M University and Florida State University is a key partner in an $88 million U.S. Navy contract awarded to the Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS).

The contract will fund research into next-generation shipboard power and energy systems, using advanced digital modeling and hardware-in-the-loop testing to address potential challenges before deployment.

The award highlights the national impact of the college’s faculty, graduates, and research infrastructure. CAPS researchers and FAMU-FSU Engineering alumni are leading the project.

This is the largest federal contract in Florida State University’s history.

Over 25 years of partnership with the Navy, CAPS has trained more than 100 doctoral students, produced over 60 patented technologies, and established the college as a leading source of specialized power systems talent.

This new contract builds on that legacy and creates further opportunities for research, innovation, and workforce development in advanced energy systems and national security.

Additionally, students from the joint college received top honors at the 2026 IEEE International Microwave Symposium, a leading conference in the radio frequency and microwave field.

A doctoral candidate won first place in the 3-Minute Thesis Competition, while a team of doctoral candidates and an undergraduate earned first place in the Student Design Competition.

According to the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, these achievements mark a significant milestone in the college’s growing presence in the radio frequency and microwave engineering community, especially for students pursuing advanced degrees in electrical engineering.

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