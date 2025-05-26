FAMU highlights inspiring stories of its graduates

Over 1,500 graduates from Florida A&M University (FAMU) participated in the Spring Commencement Ceremonies, which took place on May 2-3.

Among the Class of 2025 was a first-generation Jamaican American student who had conducted public health research while preparing to defend her doctoral dissertation.

Ericka Horne began her journey in 2008, dual-enrolling at Florida A&M University and Florida State University.

She successfully balanced life between two campuses while playing the piccolo in FAMU's Marching 100, from which she graduated in 2011.

Along her path, she encountered mentors who encouraged her to persevere.

Diamond A. Deas earned her Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Camryn Boone received her Master of Business Administration degree from FAMU's School of Business and Industry and established Pink Petals Floral Boutique while in college.

After graduation, Anthony Durden, who obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, plans to pursue a career in business management and eventually earn his MBA to enhance his professional growth further.

During graduation week, the College of Engineering announced the launch of new master's and Ph.D. programs in aerospace engineering.

Florida A&M University's School of the Environment also inaugurated the Nexus Innovate Geospatial AI Mobile Lab, located in the parking lot of the Frederick S. Humphries Science & Research Building.

Funded by a U.S. Department of Energy grant, this mobile laboratory represents a significant advancement in integrating Geospatial Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) into environmental research and education. It aims to enhance the Environmental Science curriculum and promote workforce development in key STEM fields.