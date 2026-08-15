First Woman in Her Family to Earn Electrician Certification Inspires Thousands Online

Keturah Jenner's social media post gained much attention this weekend.

On Friday, she shared that she had become the first woman in her family to become an electrician.

On X (formerly Twitter), her photos holding her certificate have more than 168,000 hearts and over 7,300 reposts.

Jenner encourages people to follow her on Instagram, where her handle is the thejennerfinsta.

In her celebratory photo, Jenner wears a T-shirt with the Miller Trade Professional Academy logo.

The certificate she holds has the same logo and states it was presented to Keturah on July 14, 2026, for completing all hours and requirements of the 160-hour Trade Professional Academy.

Carrie Reid, a field pro development manager, signed the certificate.

According to Miller Electric Company's social media, by August 2025, their intensive 4-week, 160-hour program had trained more than 290 trade professionals, many hired as new field professionals.

Last week, Miller Electric Company shared on LinkedIn that they were honored to be featured by ActionNews and CareerSource Florida for their work through Miller Electric's TradePro Academy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers/National Electrical Contractors Association Joint Apprenticeship program, and partnerships developing the next generation of skilled professionals.

In another LinkedIn post, Miller Electric Company said its workforce development team in North Carolina is growing its presence and actively involved with the TradePro Academy cohort, including members of cohort 36.

TradePro Academy creates meaningful opportunities and helps individuals build rewarding careers in skilled trades.

Miller Electric Company recently received the JAXUSA Partnership's Talent Champion Award.

This recognition reflects a commitment to investing in people through workforce development, apprenticeship programs, training initiatives, and partnerships that create opportunities nationwide.

× Im officially the first female electrician in my family 🥂 pic.twitter.com/2iK99jIeJM — Thejenner (@keurah_jenner) August 14, 2026