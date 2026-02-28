Fourth Grader Excels in a Community College Class

A dedicated teacher told KTLA 5 this week that when students are challenged, they often rise to the occasion. The school hopes that the story of a fourth grader at San Bernardino Valley College will be just one of many future successes.

Honey Cooper, the youngest of five siblings, enjoys reading and is currently learning about decimals and fractions.

In a YouTube interview with KTLA 5, Honey's mother, Mia, shared that her daughter is working at a seventh-grade level in math and reads at a twelfth-grade level. Honey even taught herself to read when she was only 18 months old.

After recognizing Honey's abilities, Sandra Rodriguez, assistant superintendent of student services at Kimbark Elementary School, remembered seeing home-schooled students take college classes.

She believed public school students should have the same chance to attend community college courses.

Sandra contacted Mia and suggested that Honey enroll at San Bernardino College, as KTLA 5 reported. Mia agreed, and Honey began a college art class in February.

When asked how she manages everything, Honey told KTLA 5 that it's all about finding balance, and things can go well if you do.

She is still deciding what she wants to be when she grows up, but for now, she's thinking about becoming a surgeon, an artist, or a fashion designer.