From AI Adoption to Community Empowerment: Baltimore Takes on the BMORE AI Challenge

Baltimore, MD | November 2026

Maryland may be leading the nation in artificial intelligence adoption, but a new community initiative in Baltimore is asking a more important question: Who will benefit from the AI revolution?

According to Microsoft's May 2026 report, AI Diffusion in the United States, Maryland ranks first among the 50 states in AI usage among the working-age population. For educators, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, that distinction represents an opportunity to translate technological progress into economic participation and workforce readiness.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the BMORE AI Challenge will bring that opportunity directly to Baltimore residents through a free, hands-on learning experience at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, located at 1315 Division Street.

Presented by BMORENews.com, Beloved Community Services, and STEM City USA, the initiative is designed to introduce practical AI applications to individuals and organizations working in four essential sectors: education, healthcare, nonprofit services, and entrepreneurship.

The message is straightforward: Artificial intelligence should not be reserved for technology companies, research laboratories, or those already working in advanced computing. Its benefits should also be accessible to the people and institutions that shape everyday community life.

Turning Maryland's AI Leadership Into Baltimore Opportunity

Maryland's position in AI adoption provides a foundation for expanding technological literacy throughout the state. Yet widespread adoption does not automatically guarantee that every community has the training, resources, or confidence to use emerging technologies effectively.

That is the challenge organizers hope to address.

For a Baltimore educator, AI might assist with lesson planning, research, and developing individualized learning materials. Healthcare professionals could explore ways to improve administrative workflows and patient communications while protecting sensitive information. Nonprofit leaders could use AI to strengthen grant proposals, evaluate programs, and communicate community needs.

Entrepreneurs might discover new approaches to market research, business planning, customer engagement, and competitive analysis.

Each application points toward a larger workforce development objective: ensuring that people understand not only how to access AI tools, but also how to evaluate their outputs, recognize their limitations, and apply them responsibly.

The BMORE AI Challenge emphasizes learning by doing rather than relying exclusively on lectures or demonstrations.

An Olympic-Sized Challenge for Baltimore

One of the program's most distinctive features is its central assignment: Participants will develop a hypothetical business case for Baltimore as a potential Olympic host city.

The exercise is not an announcement of an actual Olympic bid. Instead, it provides a creative framework for exploring how artificial intelligence can support research, planning, collaboration, and persuasive communication.

Participants will be organized into four teams representing Northwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest Baltimore.

Each team will examine its assigned section of the city, identifying existing assets, institutional strengths, business opportunities, infrastructure needs, and potential community benefits associated with hosting a major international event.

Using AI tools and guidance from facilitators, participants will research information, assess possible solutions, identify gaps, verify findings, and prepare presentations supporting their recommendations.

The Olympic scenario encourages participants to consider Baltimore as an interconnected economic and cultural ecosystem.

What role could universities and hospitals play? How might small businesses participate? What transportation, hospitality, technology, and workforce capabilities would be needed? How could neighborhoods benefit from major investments while preserving their identities and ensuring meaningful community participation?

Although the exercise centers on an imaginary Olympic bid, the underlying skills have immediate relevance.

Research, critical thinking, financial and strategic planning, collaboration, and effective communication are increasingly important across the modern workforce.

By using AI to tackle a complex civic challenge, participants will gain experience that can translate into professional and organizational settings.

Building a Community of AI Facilitators

The BMORE AI Challenge will feature a multidisciplinary facilitator team representing experience across education, healthcare, civic leadership, community development, and business.

The announced facilitators include Sherida Santiago, Caroline Yao, Nancy Clark, Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock, Kevin A. Carr, Dr. Dan Morhaim, Cheryl Washington, Dr. Hattie Washington, James W. Peterson, Jr., and Charlyn Nater.

Their participation reflects an important principle of the initiative: AI literacy is not solely a technical concern. It is also a leadership, organizational development, and community capacity-building issue.

Bringing together professionals from different sectors creates opportunities for participants to understand how emerging technologies can address shared challenges.

The involvement of civic leaders also connects the initiative to broader conversations about preparing Baltimore residents for technological and economic change.

For organizations focused on workforce development, programs such as the BMORE AI Challenge offer a practical model for introducing new technologies through familiar community challenges.

STEM City USA and the Future of Inclusive Innovation

The participation of STEM City USA connects the initiative to Career Communications Group's broader mission of expanding access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, career development, and emerging technologies.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into business operations, healthcare delivery, education, and public services, digital literacy is becoming an important component of workforce preparation.

The challenge is not simply to produce more AI specialists. It is to help workers, students, entrepreneurs, and community organizations understand how technology can support their existing skills and create new possibilities.

This approach recognizes that technological transformation has both an economic and a human dimension.

A small business owner who learns to analyze market opportunities, a nonprofit administrator who improves program planning, or an educator who discovers new teaching resources can become part of a larger movement toward community-centered innovation.

For STEM City USA, the BMORE AI Challenge represents an opportunity to connect emerging technology with practical learning and broader participation in the digital economy.

A Baltimore Commitment to the Next Generation

The initiative also arrives as BMORENews.com approaches its 24th anniversary, extending the publication's longstanding commitment to connecting people, information, and opportunity.

Through collaboration with Beloved Community Services and STEM City USA, the program places community engagement at the center of the conversation about AI.

Rather than measuring progress exclusively through technological adoption statistics, the organizers are encouraging participants to consider what adoption can accomplish for Baltimore's institutions, neighborhoods, and workforce.

The event is free and open to participants with no prior AI experience. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or smartphone so they can participate directly in the exercises.

Ultimately, the BMORE AI Challenge presents a vision of technological advancement in which community residents are not simply consumers of innovation. They are active participants in identifying problems, developing solutions, and shaping future opportunities.

Maryland may already be leading in AI adoption. The next measure of progress will be how effectively that leadership translates into practical skills, stronger institutions, and economic opportunities across communities such as Baltimore.

The BMORE AI Challenge is one opportunity to begin that work.

Event Information

Event: BMORE AI Challenge

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, MD 21217

Admission: Free

Presented by: BMORENews.com, Beloved Community Services, and STEM City USA

Registration: https://bmoreai.eventbrite.com/

Source note: The Maryland AI adoption ranking is attributed to Microsoft's May 2026 report, AI Diffusion in the United States, as cited by event organizers.