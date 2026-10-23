From English Major to AI Innovator

Numerous studies have found that graduates with English degrees increasingly transition into technology roles, using their communication, research, and analysis skills to secure positions in technical writing, content development, marketing, product management, and technical support.

Yasha L. Sterling, an English graduate from Jackson State University, exemplifies this trajectory.

Following her liberal arts degree, she completed a master's in applied computer science at Saint Xavier University and an MBA in marketing and e-commerce.

Sterling is certified as a Scrum Product Owner and expects to earn a PhD in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence from the University of the Cumberlands in March 2027.

Early in her career, she worked as a computer science teaching assistant at Saint Xavier University, where she supported students with coursework and technical challenges and instructed courses such as Web Applications I.

Her professional background includes roles as digital content manager, UX developer/strategist, and front-end developer, where she developed reusable code for Sears.com and kmart.com, managed content using Adobe CQ5, and automated code uploads through custom forms and databases.

Additional positions include marketing technology associate, digital marketing associate, website manager, and digital content editor.

Sterling serves on the Genesys Works Chicago Associate Board and recently collaborated with Chicago’s business and civic leaders to create pathways for the next generation.

Sterling recently established the Institute for AI, Identity & Human Potential.

She also participated in the GatherVerse Women’s AI Summit 2026, contributing to a roundtable focused on maintaining a human-centered approach to artificial intelligence (AI).

Sterling explained that the discussion addressed strategies for preserving human judgment, accountability, trust, and the protection of dignity, agency, and human potential as AI evolves.

She emphasizes that these considerations are central to her work in AI, identity, leadership, and human-centered intelligence.

Sterling recently established the Institute for AI, Identity & Human Potential.

She stated, "As AI transforms STEM education and careers, readiness is often defined by technical skills, devices, and training. However, girls of color also need confidence, belonging, and agency to envision themselves as future builders, decisionmakers, and leaders in AI."

Drawing on experience at the intersection of technology, identity, and human potential, as well as her doctoral research, she is exploring why these factors should be integral to AI readiness.

She hopes to provide practical guidance for educators, mentors, and employers: highlight women as creators and experts, offer low-stakes opportunities to experiment and ask questions, connect AI learning to students lived experiences and community needs, and prioritize belonging, confidence, and persistence alongside technical skills.

"The central argument is that preparing the next generation for AI requires both technical capability and a strong sense of inclusion and voice in shaping technology," Sterling says.

Sterling was featured in CIO Women Magazine for advancing digital transformation in the energy sector through strategic leadership, AI-enabled platforms, and inclusive innovation at ComEd.

Her work is redefining customer engagement, operational efficiency and grid intelligence in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Yasha Sterling is the author of When Success Stopped Looking Like the Life I Planned.

HOLD THE DATE: AI NEXTGEN America & the Futurist Awards returns in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home

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