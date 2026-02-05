From Navy Engineer to Entrepreneur

Each year, Career Communications Group (CCG) reviews hundreds of stories on its editorial sites. In 2018, Raquan Hall stood out for her achievements in STEM.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Howard University, Hall joined the Department of the Navy’s environmental internship program and went on to serve for more than a decade, gaining experience in budgeting, management, and teamwork.

In 2017, she became the managing partner and principal engineer at Hall Group Design Engineering Firm LLC, one of the 2.2 million African American, women-owned businesses in the United States. Hall’s firm collaborates with partners in architecture, civil, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, IT, and cost estimating to deliver building solutions.

In 2026, Hall recognized her team for transforming a former barbershop into a leading salon, emphasizing on LinkedIn that the project focused on creating an enjoyable environment for both customers and staff.

A few years ago, HGD Engineering was selected as the building designer for an artisan bakery, further raising the company’s profile. As Hall wrote on LinkedIn, "Whether your project is small or complex, HGD has grown to have a reputation for guiding you from start to finish to a completed building design and solution."

Early in her career, Hall contributed to a project that won a White House Award that recognized federal efforts to improve the environment through recycling, green products, and environmental management systems. As one of the youngest project managers at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hall managed major multi-million-dollar military construction programs, including leading a team on the $1 billion Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In 2009, Hall moved to Guam to support a Marine build-up program, where she earned several professional awards, including the Meritorious Service Award for reducing a design program timeline and managing the Air Force Military Design Program, which led to her agency’s selection as Design Agent of the Year. She also received multiple Commendation Coins for her engineering and project management work. After returning from Guam in 2015, Hall founded HGD and left the Department of Defense to focus on her business full-time.

Hall also noted in a recent commentary on social media that engineering requires understanding the viewpoints of others. HGD is dedicated to creating a better, more sustainable future, and its summer internship program encourages engineers to appreciate how their solutions affect both the environment and the community.