In September, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced a new space telescope that will explore long-standing mysteries around the formation of planets, stars, black holes, and even how water on Earth came to be.

PRIMA (PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics) has a 5.9-foot telescope and will conduct deep surveys of the universe in far-infrared light, helping bridge the gap between existing infrared observatories, such as NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, and radio telescopes.

The observatory is targeted to launch in 2033. The mission will be managed by JPL.

This week, Alabama A&M University recognized Julion M. Bell, a 2013 graduate in mechanical engineering with a concentration in propulsion systems.

Bell is now the founder and owner of J.M. Bell Construction and several other businesses.

Bell chose Alabama A&M for its academic excellence and the historically Black college and university experience, seeking a strong engineering education while staying connected to his culture and community.

As part of the university’s NASA Student Launch Team in 2013, his team earned the Closest to Altitude Award, reaching 5,269 feet—just 11 feet short of the one-mile target.

After graduation, Bell built a career working with Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, NASA, and Universal Creative.

His roles included mechanical design, manufacturing, testing, systems integration, and contributions to major aerospace and defense programs.

Alongside his professional growth, Bell began investing in real estate, which evolved into a passion for construction and community development.

He gained industry experience through property acquisitions, construction budgeting, contractor management, and sales before becoming a licensed building contractor and launching his own companies.

Today, Bell manages multiple businesses, overseeing construction projects, land acquisitions, financial planning, and organizational strategy.

His career demonstrates how an engineering education can serve as a foundation for leadership and entrepreneurship beyond traditional technical roles.

Notably, his company participated in a housing revitalization initiative in Apopka, Florida.

In 2021, the city received a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant and contributed an additional $250,000, launching a $1 million initiative to improve housing for lower-income residents.

The program replaced three homes and substantially renovated two others.

J.M. Bell Construction, selected as a contractor, completed the demolition and full reconstruction of a home with significant structural and environmental issues, including asbestos.

This project was the third and final complete home replacement under the initiative.

During construction, Bell invited the homeowners to write their names, prayers, and messages on the framing before the walls were enclosed, fostering a lasting connection to their new home.

The experience reinforced his belief that development should be measured by its impact on families and neighborhoods, not just financial returns.

Bell encourages current Alabama A&M students, especially those in engineering and technical fields, to embrace new interests, remain adaptable, and understand that career growth may take unexpected paths.

His journey from propulsion systems and aerospace to construction and community development highlights the value of combining technical expertise with entrepreneurial vision.

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