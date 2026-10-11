Futurist Awards Ceremony Honors STEM Innovators and Pays Tribute to Angela Stribling

Rayondon Kennedy, director of media and innovation at Career Communications, served as the announcer at the recent Futurist Awards ceremony.

The event was dedicated to Angela Stribling, a longtime host and emcee who passed away from brain cancer just weeks before the ceremony.

Adrienne Somerville, best-selling author, TEDx speaker, and multi-award-winning Career Communications Group honoree, co-hosted the event with Matt Bowman, a former naval officer and current leader of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Committee. Bowman collaborates with corporate leaders and historically Black colleges and universities to strengthen the STEM workforce pipeline.

The new co-hosts welcomed both the black-tie audience in the ballroom and viewers online.

World Wide Technology sponsored the award ceremony, which concluded a two-day conference hosted by Career Communications Group in partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus.

The Futurist Awards recognized individuals advancing computer science at the intersection of mathematics, statistics, and logic. Honorees contribute to core architecture, programming paradigms, and software engineering principles for intelligent systems.

Others drive progress in mathematics and statistics, developing algorithms and models that enable machines to learn and make predictions.

Some focus on cognitive science and psychology, informing how models perceive environments, process language, and simulate human reasoning. Additional awardees specialize in managing large-scale datasets essential for training intelligent systems.

In his introduction, Career Communications Group CEO Tyrone Taborn honored Angela Stribling and her commitment to the event.

Taborn shared that one of Stribling's final wishes to her husband, Dr. Ken Washington, a top BEYA winner, was for the planned tribute to proceed and for the event to support the WOC STEM Conference's advancement into a new era of technology, while also honoring researchers working to find a cure for brain and central nervous system cancers.

Take a listen here