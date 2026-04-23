GE Aerospace Launches $30 Million Workforce Initiative

Last week, Kerron Duncan, a leader and expert in artificial intelligence (AI), posted an impressive photo standing beside the GE90, the CFM LEAP, and several other high-performance engines.

Duncan noted that the sheer size of these modern wonders must be seen to be fully appreciated, emphasizing that today's advancements are the result of decades of materials science, precise manufacturing, and continuous refinement.

He also mentioned that three statements on the wall at the visitors centre caught his eye: GE Aerospace invented the future of flight, it lifts up people, and it brings them home. Duncan said these words resonate when you are standing next to the very products that make them true.

GE Aerospace has a strong record of developing a skilled workforce through internal initiatives and community-based programs, supporting over 20 workforce programs that have upskilled thousands of individuals.

Employees are trained through apprenticeships and specialized programs, including those in Indiana, Vermont, and North Carolina.

This week, the GE Aerospace Foundation announced the communities selected for its new $30 million workforce training initiative, Lifting Futures.

The program will help solve a critical workforce skills gap challenge for the advanced manufacturing workforce, supporting the aviation community and helping invent the future of flight.

First introduced by Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp last fall, Lifting Futures aims to equip 10,000 workers with advanced manufacturing skills by 2030 to meet industry demand.

The program addresses the skilled manufacturing talent gap by expanding access to community-based training and certification. Investments will focus on reducing barriers to entry, expanding training capacity with additional classrooms and equipment, and increasing student support to improve graduation and job placement rates.

Selected communities include Auburn, Alabama, a center for industrial manufacturing, MRO, and defense. Programming will enhance GE Aerospace’s ongoing support for Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, which prepares students for process technology roles.

In Dallas, Texas, where demand for advanced manufacturing labor is high, the program will complement existing training opportunities, including the Aviation Maintenance Technician program at Tarrant County College.

In Cincinnati-Dayton, Ohio, the program will support regional workforce development efforts, such as those at Cincinnati State and the Future of Manufacturing Fund partnership with United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

GE Aerospace is a global leader in aerospace propulsion, services, and systems, with approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines in service and a team of 57,000 employees worldwide.

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University recently announced that its students gained national recognition for advanced research presented at the inaugural SCALE-Con, hosted by Purdue University as part of the SCALE program, a national consortium focused on microelectronics workforce development.

SCALE-Con (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement Conference), led by Purdue University and funded by the Department of Defense, is a premier microelectronics workforce development event.

SCALE-Con 2026, held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, brought together students, faculty, industry partners, and government leaders to discuss emerging technologies and strengthen the semiconductor workforce.

Alabama A&M University was represented by students who were selected after months of research on radiation hardening. At the conference, students attended keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking events.

The AAMU team presented their project, “Enhancing Materials Research at AAMU with the Rigaku DSCvesta System,” which expands the university’s thermal characterization capabilities and supports research on radiation effects in defense, space, and nuclear materials.

This work also provides students with hands-on training in advanced thermal methods.

During Graduate Appreciation Week, the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering highlighted a biomedical engineer who began graduate studies in 2022 after earning his Bachelor of Science with honors.

J. Ene has developed expertise in stem cell engineering and extracellular vesicle research, with mastery of advanced laboratory and analytical techniques.

He has published 10 papers, including several as first author, and has a book chapter in progress, filed a patent application, and has additional manuscripts in progress.

Ene's contributions to multi-omics analysis, bioreactor-based biomanufacturing, and nanovesicle therapeutics have been published in leading journals, and he is recognized as a promising professional in biomedical engineering.

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× The GE Aerospace Foundation just announced the first five communities selected for its new, $30M workforce training program, Lifting Futures. The program will help solve a critical workforce skills gap challenge for the advanced manufacturing workforce, supporting the aviation… pic.twitter.com/KpX6PeiRSm — GE Aerospace (@GE_Aerospace) April 22, 2026