Georgia has secured a commitment from a 4-star linebacker

Sports Illustrated magazine's High School section announced on its website Thursday that Georgia landed a 4-star linebacker outpacing offers from Alabama and Oregon.

The article, written by award-winning sports journalist Derek Toney, who has reported for The Baltimore Sun, highlighted that Nick Abrams, a linebacker from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, made a "business decision" in choosing to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Abrams is ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect and the No. 249 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The Bulldogs provide Abrams with the best opportunity to play at a professional level after college and meet his expectations, Toney noted.

The article also mentioned that Abrams began playing football in the eighth grade.

In his first year at McDonogh, he played as a receiver on the junior varsity team.

He transitioned to varsity and became a linebacker during his sophomore season in 2023.

Additionally, Abrams will serve as a captain for the Eagles in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) conference championship games.