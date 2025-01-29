GMiS & BEYA Conference Urge Federal Agencies and Military to Uphold Commitment to Equal Opportunity

Great Minds in STEM (GMIS) and the BEYA STEM Conference are calling on federal agencies and the military to reaffirm their commitment to equal opportunity, following trends of reduced engagement in student recruitment and professional development efforts.

GMIS and BEYA have long championed students and professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

However, recent shifts in federal participation threaten to undo decades of progress.

Increasingly, federal agencies and military branches are stepping back from recruitment efforts, citing concerns over so-called "diversity hires" failing to meet hiring standards.

More alarmingly, federal employees are now withdrawing from conference panels unrelated to diversity, creating an even wider gap between young talent and critical career pathways.

"Let me be clear: BEYA has never been just about diversity—it has always been about recognizing and elevating professional excellence," said Tyrone Taborn, chair of the BEYA STEM Conference and CEO of Career Communications Group. "The students and professionals who engage with BEYA are among the best and brightest, yet they are now being denied access to opportunities they have earned."

Peter Mellado, executive director of Great Minds in STEM and an advocate for STEM inclusion and workforce development, echoed these concerns.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our history. The doors that were opened for previous generations must remain open for the next. Talent knows no racial, gender, or socioeconomic bounds, and any effort to limit access based on outdated biases weakens our entire national workforce," said Mellado.

This issue extends beyond recruitment. The broader retreat from initiatives that promote inclusion threatens the military’s ability to remain an innovation leader on the global stage.

The historical precedent is clear: America’s strength—militarily, economically, and technologically—has always depended on harnessing talent from all corners of society.

The 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education and President Harry S. Truman’s 1948 Executive Order 9981, which integrated the U.S. military, were pivotal moments in ensuring equal treatment and opportunity. These milestones underscored a fundamental truth: that the nation’s progress and security are rooted in diversity, inclusion, and access to opportunities for all.

Yet, today, a series of recent executive orders and policy reversals, including those misleadingly framed as efforts to "restore America's fighting force," threaten to erode these advancements. By undermining diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, these policies weaken recruitment efforts, limit access to federal career opportunities, and diminish the readiness of the military and other critical agencies.

"Our kids are being treated as third-class citizens in spaces where they should be valued for their talent, ambition, and dedication," said Taborn. "This is not just about BEYA—it is about ensuring that excellence, regardless of background, is recognized and rewarded."

Mellado emphasized the broader impact of these shifts, stating, "Diversity is not just a moral imperative; it is a national security imperative. When we fail to recruit and retain the best talent from all backgrounds, we weaken our ability to lead, to innovate, and to compete globally. The U.S. military and federal agencies must continue to be models of opportunity and inclusion."

GMIS and BEYA are calling on leaders in federal agencies, higher education, and military institutions to take action.

They urge policymakers to reject divisive rhetoric and reaffirm their commitment to fostering inclusion, innovation, and excellence in America’s workforce.