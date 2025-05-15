Google just made a subtle update to its 'G' icon

For the first time in a decade, Google has made a subtle but significant update to its 'G' icon.

Abner Li shared the news on the 9to5google blog, noting that the last update was nearly 10 years ago.

During that period, major events included the beginning of Pope Francis' U.S. tour, the discovery of liquid water signs on Mars, and the California wildfires.

On September 1, 2015, Google updated its logo to a modern typeface called Product Sans, which included changing the 'G' icon.

This change transitioned the icon from a lowercase white 'g' on a blue background to the circular design it had retained for the past ten years.

In the 2025 update, the 'G' icon no longer features four solid-color sections. Instead, red smoothly blends into yellow, yellow into green, and green into blue, resulting in a more vibrant and colorful appearance.

Li explained that this modernization aligns with the Gemini gradient, and a similar design is used in the AI Mode in Search for quick access.

The new icon is already being used in the Google Search app for iOS, and just last week, the icon was rolled out to Android users with the beta version of the Google app 16.18.