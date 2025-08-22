Happening This Week in STEM City

× Expand STEM City USA

Saturday, August 23

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Sunday, August 24

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Monday, August 25

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for real advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

Small Business-like a pro POW (Plan of the week) | SC24News 9:30 AM EDT SC24News

Hi, Andrew here, with the Plan of the Week!

Black Business Olympics | Olympic Village 8:00 am – 8:00 pm EDT

The mission of the expo is to raise scholarships for students to attend college. We will have a weeklong pitch event for students to present their ideas and commitment to their education.

NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!

Tuesday, August 26

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour ProgrammingStudy, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black Business Olympics | Olympic Village 8:00 am – 8:00 pm EDT

The mission of the expo is to raise scholarships for students to attend college. We will have a weeklong pitch event for students to present their ideas and commitment to their education.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for real advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, August 27

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24NewsStudy, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black Business Olympics | Olympic Village 8:00 am – 8:00 pm EDT

The mission of the expo is to raise scholarships for students to attend college. We will have a weeklong pitch event for students to present their ideas and commitment to their education.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for real advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EDT SC24News

Modern Investing

Politics ‘26 | SC24News 6:00 – 7:00 pm EDT SC24News |🎙 Politics26 – Where Policy Meets the People.

Hosted by veteran journalist and political strategist Doni Glover, Politics26 is your go-to weekly stream for real talk on politics, policy, and power — from Baltimore to Burkina Faso. With unfiltered conversations and exclusive interviews featuring elected officials, community leaders, and change agents, we break down the headlines and spotlight what mainstream media often overlooks. From the streets to the statehouse, Politics26 doesn’t just cover the news — we shape the conversation. 🔴 Streaming LIVE weekly on Facebook, YouTube, & LinkedIn. #Politics26 #BMORENews #BlackUSAnews #DoniGloverShow #UnapologeticallyBlack

Thursday, August 28

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black Business Olympics | Olympic Village 8:00 am – 8:00 pm EDT

The mission of the expo is to raise scholarships for students to attend college. We will have a weeklong pitch event for students to present their ideas and commitment to their education.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for real advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News

Empowering You

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News

Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.

Friday, August 29

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black Business Olympics | Olympic Village 8:00 am – 8:00 pm EDT

The mission of the expo is to raise scholarships for students to attend college. We will have a weeklong pitch event for students to present their ideas and commitment to their education.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for real advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!