HBCU continues to exemplify motto—truth and service

At the beginning of spring 2025, more than 500 students gathered at Howard University to present research from various disciplines, including lunar exploration, biomedical research, and the preservation of indigenous and African languages.

While the focus of their research varied, all these researchers shared a common desire to create work with real-world impact, exemplifying Howard's motto—truth and service.

Earlier this year, Howard University achieved the prestigious Research One (R1) Carnegie Classification, becoming the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to reach this milestone.

Higher education observers anticipate a significant increase in research funding, which is expected to enhance innovation.

For example, Savannah James, wife of NBA star LeBron James, sought out Howard University's Dermatology program within the College of Medicine to conduct clinical studies for her new beauty line.

She mentioned this during a conversation with a beauty editor from a publication affiliated with Howard University, emphasizing her desire to conduct preliminary scientific studies with experts in the field.

On May 10, 2025, Howard University celebrated its graduates during its 157th Commencement Convocation.

President Ben Vinson III addressed the graduates, referring to them as the Renaissance.

The university marked a historic milestone by celebrating its largest graduating class—3,167 strong.

During the spring Commencement, legendary storyteller and literacy advocate LeVar Burton reminded new graduates that commencement is more than just a ceremony; it signifies a passage into the next chapter of their lives.

Brittany Grossi, a graduate of Howard University's School of Medicine, aspires to be a doctor who listens.

She reflected on her childhood experiences of losing weight and suffering from constant pain, during which her mother's pleas for help were often dismissed.

Eventually, she found a specialist who listened to her concerns, leading to a diagnosis of Crohn's disease and a life-saving surgery at the age of 13.

Despite her health challenges, Grossi remained dedicated to her education, ultimately earning her undergraduate degree from Howard University in 2020.

This spring, the Howard University Goldman Sachs Market Madness Competition Pitch Team won a grand prize of $1 million on behalf of the university.

Team members included finance majors Jordan Atkins, Aaron Harrison, and Jada Rabun, as well as computer information systems major Keyla Arrechea and computer engineering major Kadijah Mansaray.

They were tasked with proposing and defending a business solution to increase revenue for a major global company.

The Howard team successfully calculated projected revenue growth, forecasted returns on investment, and analyzed risks, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats, and potential market size.

Notably, they were the only team to propose a product launch.