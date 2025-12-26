HBCU grad lands his dream job on TV

With the weather changing all the time, TV channels are keeping us updated on storms, temperature shifts, and snow.

In a feature from the American Physical Society's News, Careers, and Education section, we learn that Davion Huggins wanted to be a weatherman since he was a child.

After seeing his first funnel cloud during a road trip, Huggins told APS News he began giving pretend forecasts to his family in front of the TV.

His father, seeing his interest, bought him a DVD of the 1996 movie Twister, which Huggins told APN News he has watched more than 300 times.

Huggins graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science in 2023, then started a master's in physics at N.C. A&T, where he researched Hurricane Ida in 2021.

He earned his master's degree in spring 2025 and now works as a meteorologist at a TV station, creating and delivering weather forecasts.

Watch Huggins' first day on the job here, and keep reading here to see how the APS National Mentoring Community helped him during college.