HBCU Homecomings 2026

The University of the District of Columbia Homecoming 2026 is scheduled for November 14 through November 21, featuring the theme of Firebird pride, alumni engagement, and campus celebrations.

The event will commence with an opening Worship Service at Washington National Cathedral.

Notable activities throughout the week include the D.C. Central Kitchen service, the Forever Firebird Speaker Series, the Alumni Awards Ceremony and Reception at the MLK Library, the College Tour Episode Premiere, and the 175th Anniversary Party.

The Nest Tailgate on Greek Row will precede the UDC Firebirds Women’s and Men’s Basketball games against Shawnee State at the E.B. Henderson Sports Complex, concluding with a Closing Worship Service at Union Temple Baptist Church.

Southern University and A&M College celebrated its 2026 Homecoming with the theme "Nobody Does It Better."

Virginia State University’s Homecoming 2026 was themed "College Hill: The Remix."

Morgan State University’s 2026 Homecoming was titled "The National Treasure: A Decade of Excellence" and also featured the theme "Morgan Pride: Making Memories. Leaving Legacies."

Norfolk State University’s 2026 Homecoming theme was "Spartan State of Mind," while Central State University’s Homecoming theme was "There's No Place Like Central."

Alabama A&M University’s Homecoming was held under the theme "A Different World: Same Bulldog Legacy."

Jackson State University’s homecoming week featured the theme "Thee Greatest Show," and Tennessee State University’s Homecoming was titled "The Blue Never Fades" (The Big Blue Experience).

Prairie View A&M University’s Homecoming centered on the theme "Rooted and Rising" to commemorate 150 years of PVAMU history.

Howard University’s 2026 Homecoming was themed "Wildest Dreams," emphasizing legacy, service, and ambition.

Florida A&M University’s 2026 Homecoming was celebrated under the theme "There’s No Place Like the Hill," inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Hampton University hosted its 2026 Homecoming celebration with the theme "Pirates Island 2026."

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University marked the 100th centennial edition of the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth," while the University of Maryland Eastern Shore celebrated Hawkcoming 2026 with the theme "Hawk & Furious" (Formula 86: 140 Years in Motion).

Tuskegee University’s Homecoming was themed "A Family Affair," honoring the university's homecoming tradition.

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