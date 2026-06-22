HBCU Innovation, Intellectual Property, and Engineering

Howard University announced last week that Dr. Kimberly Jones, academic dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture, has extended a special invitation to their engineering, tech, and leadership communities.

Howard will host the AMIE, Inc. Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. from September 20-22, 2026.

This year's conference is all about driving impact, breaking barriers, and shaping the future.

Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) is a non-profit coalition partnering with ABET-accredited HBCU Schools of Engineering to increase representation in engineering and computer science.

The AMIE Design Challenge, a signature program, held its ninth annual competition during the 40th BEYA STEM Conference in February 2026.

Students addressed artificial intelligence (AI) bias and community resilience.

The top three teams from the 2026 Challenge—Tuskegee University (first place), Jackson State University (second), and NC A&T State University and Norfolk State University (third, tie)—will present their projects at the upcoming conference.

Ahead of the event, students attended the AbbVie IP Academy at Southern University Law Center in January 2026, where they learned about protecting intellectual property through patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Veronica L. Nelson, chief executive officer of AMIE, described the Academy as an opportunity for students to engage with legal professionals and gain practical knowledge of IP protection before the Design Challenge.

Nelson emphasized that this introduction to IP will help students understand how to safeguard their innovations.

Sonali Srivastava, senior associate general counsel at AbbVie, noted that the 2026 AbbVie Intellectual Property Academy brought together students from 19 institutions to explore intellectual property law, policy, and practical applications.

The curriculum included sessions on patent prosecution and drafting, inventorship determination, patent litigation, trade secrets, copyright law, trademark law, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and IP.

Students also examined patent law within regulatory frameworks and litigation relevant to the biopharmaceutical sector.

Qualifying students received an IP Certificate of Completion from Southern University Law Center, recognizing their commitment and new expertise.

Faculty from AbbVie and partner organizations commended the students' intellectual curiosity and engagement throughout the 20-hour program.

In collaboration with E4 Power Consulting and General Motors, AMIE submitted provisional patents for nine HBCU teams before the Design Challenge.

Jeneel Farrell, a computer science major at Howard University, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to attend AbbVie's IP Academy and participate in the Design Challenge.

She gained hands-on experience in drafting patent applications, analyzing enforcement and infringement, and exploring various aspects of intellectual property law, including the impact of AI.

Farrell received the IP Academy Badge of Completion from Southern University Law Center.

Jasmine Boykin, a second-year mechatronics engineering student at Morgan State University, had the privilege of representing her university at AbbVie’s Patent Academy held at Southern University.

The event was designed to prepare participants for the AMIE Design Challenge at the BEYA Conference.

On LinkedIn, Jasmine described the experience as one full of valuable knowledge and connections that she will carry with her throughout her education and career.

She expressed gratitude to AMIE and General Motors for the chance to attend the academy.

Additionally, she thanked AbbVie for supporting students like herself and other AMIE design challenge participants by providing insights, perspectives, and sponsoring and instructing the academy.

On June 22, 2026, AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company based in North Chicago, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Apogee Therapeutics and its pipeline of clinical-stage candidates for inflammatory and immunological diseases, including atopic dermatitis and asthma.

This acquisition complements AbbVie's immunology portfolio and expands its clinical presence in the respiratory field.

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