HBCU is committed to fostering talent, producing cutting-edge research

Morgan State University is enhancing its legacy of excellence in scientific and engineering discovery and innovation, according to Willie E. May, Ph.D., vice president for the Division of Research and Economic Development at Morgan.

The university is committed to fostering talent, producing cutting-edge research, and making significant contributions to the earth sciences and atmospheric sciences.

In collaboration with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP), Morgan secured funding for the NASA Pathways to Broadening Participation in Space Exploration Technology initiative.

Led by Yi Liu, D.Eng., this program seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering students hands-on research and training experiences in space technology.

Key elements of this program include:

Annual training sessions on lunar regolith exploration technology at the University of Cincinnati

NASA internships focused on space technology applications

Faculty and staff workshops to promote academic growth in space exploration studies

Strategic collaborations with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and other industry partners to create a robust engineering workforce pipeline

Additionally, Morgan State has recently been awarded a project titled "Stress Testing and Hardening the National Airspace System (NAS) for Safe, Efficient, and Resilient Growth."

This initiative aims to enhance aviation safety and operational efficiency within the national airspace framework.

Oludare Owolabi, P.E., an associate professor of civil engineering in the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., School of Engineering, serves as the principal investigator for this sub-award.

Morgan’s efforts are part of the NASA University Leadership Initiative, a partnership involving universities, airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and industry stakeholders.

Led by the University of California, Berkeley, this consortium operates under the designation of the Center for Air Transportation Resilience, dedicated to strengthening the U.S. National Airspace System against major disruptions, stresses, and vulnerabilities.

These critical research initiatives provide valuable insights into Earth's climate, weather patterns, and air quality, enabling more accurate predictions of future changes.

They also drive technological innovations that extend beyond their scientific applications.

The findings and advancements from research have far-reaching implications, affecting transportation, medicine, weather forecasting, climate shifts, aviation efficiency, and disaster response while paving the way for practical solutions to pressing challenges.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative research initiatives, Morgan is strengthening the national STEM workforce by tapping into emerging, underutilized talent pools and enhancing the nation’s competitive landscape.

Dr. May emphasized that these awards reaffirm Morgan's commitment to driving scientific and technological advancements while expanding research opportunities for aspiring scientists and engineers.

By fostering strong collaborations with public and private sector partners, Morgan State University is equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences essential for success in STEM careers.