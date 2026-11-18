Texas Southern University's Aviation Program has renewed its partnership with Southwest Airlines through the Pilot Pathway Program, strengthening their commitment to developing future professional airline pilots.

This collaboration highlights Southwest Airlines' continued investment in aviation education, workforce diversity, and building a strong pipeline of qualified pilots.

Through the Destination 225° initiative, students gain mentorship, professional development, and a clear path to careers in commercial aviation.

The partnership aligns with Texas Southern University's mission to prepare students for high-demand fields and addresses the growing need for qualified pilots.

Texas Southern University and Southwest Airlines are working together to expand opportunities for aspiring aviators.

The original agreement, established by the university's Professional Pilot Program, created a foundation for growth and expanded career opportunities for aviation students.

The Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Program is the first airline pathway partnership of its kind, and Texas Southern University remains the only Historically Black College or University with this distinction, underscoring its leadership in aviation education and workforce development.

Currently, Texas Southern Aviation has four major airline pathway partnerships, providing students with direct connections to professional aviation careers and valuable industry experience.

On November 11, Texas Southern University marked its partnership with a Houston-based platform focused on reducing grocery costs and improving neighborhood access with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This collaboration brings affordable groceries to campus and the Third Ward community.

The partnership expands Nia's network, which already serves Houston neighborhoods and plans to grow across Texas.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members can pre-order groceries online for curbside pickup or visit Nia's Pop Markets, held Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. at the W.R. Banks Building.

The platform connects consumers with products from regional and Texas-based farmers, producers, makers, and chefs, as well as established grocery brands and essential items.

Nia's model leverages collective buying power by aggregating orders to secure wholesale pricing. This partnership supports the Institute's efforts to address health determinants in the Third Ward, including food access, housing, and workforce development.

"Our Institute exists to address the conditions that shape health in the Third Ward, and food access is one of them," said Dr. Zuri Dale, assistant vice president for research and innovation initiatives at Texas Southern University. "Bringing Nia into the W.R. Banks Building puts affordable, high-quality groceries where our students and neighbors already are. It is the kind of reciprocal community partnership that aligns with our Carnegie classification."

The partnership offers Texas Southern students structured opportunities to participate in daily hub operations through work-study, paid employment, and grocery-credit incentives.

Through guest lectures, site visits, and direct involvement with Nia's startup operations, students gain hands-on experience in food technology, distribution innovation, and entrepreneurship.

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