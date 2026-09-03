HBCUs Drive Innovation, Growth, and Opportunity

Central State University announced in June that it welcomed the fourth cohort of students to its Intel-sponsored internship in Semiconductors and Microelectronics, offered through the Semiconductor Education and Research Program.

Selected from more than 560 applicants, 48 students earned a place in the summer program, including 8 from Central State.

Over eight weeks, participants engaged in hands-on learning, research, and professional development experiences in microelectronics and semiconductor technology.

A defining feature of the 2026 program was the expansion of training sites.

After operating with three in-person training sites in 2025, the program expanded in 2026 to seven in-person training sites across six states.

This expansion increases program capacity, extends geographic reach, and gives interns access to a broader network of academic training environments.

Southern University and A&M College- Baton Rouge has unveiled four electric vehicle charging stations, located in the parking lot of the Southern University Welcome Center.

× Expand CCG AI Training Certification at STEM City Baltimore Students engage in Career Communications Group’s AI Training Certification program at STEM City Baltimore inside the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, highlighting workforce development and digital equity.

Hampton University has announced that the Digital Artificial Intelligence Immersive Experience, part of Hampton University's Workforce Development Enterprise, is officially open.

Through the campus's growing AI ecosystem, Hampton University said it is preparing students and the community to question it, improve it, and help shape what comes next.

Howard University has announced the launch of its first Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence Certificate Program for undergraduate students, allowing juniors and seniors across all majors to build foundational AI knowledge and applied skills, with no prior AI experience required.

According to Howard University, the nine-credit program explores everything from machine learning and generative AI to ethical and responsible AI, while giving students opportunities to apply what they learn within their own disciplines.

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently selected it as an innovation ecosystem partner, expanding the University’s role in advancing research, entrepreneurship, and economic development across North Alabama.

As part of the partnership, the USPTO will establish a Community Engagement Office on the Alabama A&M campus, giving students, faculty, entrepreneurs, and innovators across Alabama direct access to intellectual property education, patent and trademark resources, and commercialization support.

The office will also connect inventors with USPTO specialists and resources tailored to their intellectual property needs.

Tennessee State University just signed its first-ever faculty research licensing deal.

Dr. Ankit Patras developed a UV-based technology that disinfects milk, juice, and other liquids without heat, preserving natural flavor and nutrients.

That research is now a real company: FloUV Technologies, backed by $200K from global investor SOSV and already field-testing the tech—a first for TSU and proof of what’s possible when research meets the right support.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University announced that a research team is helping chart a more efficient course for global trade.

Researchers from Florida A&M University and the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering have developed an advanced optimization model designed to improve ship scheduling at marine container terminals.

The approach could help busy ports reduce vessel wait times, use limited dock space more efficiently, and minimize costly supply-chain disruptions.

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