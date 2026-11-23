Southern University and A&M College announced that the John B. Cade Library's Sisters in Service exhibit will honor the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, Six Triple Eight.

The exhibit, running November 13-25, will recognize the women who served during World War II.

Central State University announced it has earned the Ohio Collegiate Purple Star designation, recognizing its commitment to supporting military-connected students in higher education.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Higher Education named Central State as the only institution to receive a new designation in the latest announcement, joining a network of Ohio colleges and universities recognized for supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.

Morgan State University announced new national recognitions for its support of veterans, active-duty service members, and military-connected students.

Through its Veterans Engagement Services program, the university received the 2026–2027 Military Friendly School designation with Gold Status and recognition as a Military Friendly Spouse School. Military Times and U.S. Veterans Magazine also named Morgan among the nation’s leading institutions for veterans pursuing higher education.

Texas Southern University honored the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

President J. W. Crawford III shared personal reflections on service, the sacrifices of military families, and our responsibility to support those who have served.

Tuskegee University honored the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of those who have served our nation.

President Dr. Mark A. Brown reflected on Tuskegee’s proud tradition of service and the university’s ongoing commitment to supporting those who serve.

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