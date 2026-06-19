HBCUs lead in Remembrance and Progress

Howard University observed World Sickle Cell Day on June 19 to honor the strength and resilience of those affected by sickle cell disease.

For over 50 years, the university has led research, treatment, advocacy, and patient care through its Center for Sickle Cell Disease.

Howard remains dedicated to improving outcomes for disproportionately impacted communities, advancing scientific discovery, and expanding access to quality care.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and campus educational institutions are also recognizing June 19 as Emancipation Day.

Historically Black colleges and universities, such as the University of the District of Columbia, North Carolina A&T State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Southern University, are closed in observance of Juneteenth.

Tennessee State University, the only HBCU founded on Juneteenth, is marking its 114th birthday.

Texas Southern University announced an exhibition preview and performances by various artists, including Maze "the Music Forever" and Chante Moore.

Texas A&M University in Galveston commemorates Juneteenth with a Freedom Bell displayed in the campus library.

The bell was unveiled in 2021, when Juneteenth became a federal holiday, and will arrive on the Galveston campus in 2025.

Prairie View A&M University commemorated the historic significance of June 19, 1865.

Founded in 1876 on the former Alta Vista Plantation, PVAMU emphasized its close connection to this pivotal chapter in Texas history.

Hampton University Museum noted that emancipation occurred at different times across regions.

The museum shared an image of a pen used by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862 to sign the first of three proclamations emancipating enslaved African Americans.

The museum recognizes Juneteenth as the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all enslaved people were free.

It is a documented chapter of American history, grounded in historical records, research, and the lived experiences of generations of African Americans.

Central State University in Ohio is honoring the day freedom reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The university stated it continues its legacy by creating opportunities and forging pathways for future generations.

Morgan State University also uses the day to recognize the resilience of those who endured, celebrate progress, and reaffirm its commitment to advancing freedom, dignity, and opportunity for all.

On social media, Florida A&M University shared that it honors Juneteenth by educating, empowering, and preparing future generations to make their own impact. In observance of Juneteenth, the university is closed.

Atlanta University was founded in 1865. Clark College followed in 1869. In 1988, the two HBCUs became one.

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