HBCUs Lead in Research, Grants, and Student Success

In February 2026, Morgan State’s Department of Physics and Engineering Physics received the American Physical Society Committee on Education Award for Improving Undergraduate Physics Education.

The department’s initiatives include a $2.7 million grant for adaptive math instruction, case-based science teaching, a new Applied Biology concentration with laboratory training, a career-focused curriculum, professional development, and game-based instruction to enhance critical thinking.

TRiO programs, established under the Higher Education Act of 1965, have supported millions of students in achieving college success.

Last week, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University celebrated the 40th anniversary of its TRiO programs on National TRiO Day, joining institutions nationwide in recognizing efforts to support first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students.

N.C. A&T offers four TRiO programs: Student Support Services, Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, Upward Bound, and Educational Talent Search.

“National TRiO Day highlights the power of access and opportunity, and we are excited to mark this historic anniversary of the TRiO programs on campus through service and enrichment,” said Dr. Chantal Fleming, A&T’s executive director for TRiO Programs. “Supporting the academic success of our students regardless of circumstance is not just our mission, but our passion.”

Activities during the week included a photo gallery, a student spotlight, a Read-In, a roundtable discussion, and an information session.

In 2017, N.C. A&T, a leading public research university in North Carolina, received a record $62.5 million in research contracts and grants. Over 16 years, external research funding at N.C. A&T has more than tripled, with most awards coming from competitive federal sources.

Morgan State University has maintained at least $75 million in annual research awards for four consecutive years.

In 2023, Morgan State secured a $3 million National Science Foundation grant to launch a traineeship program that will empower its next generation of Ph.D. researchers with expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In 2024, bolstered by support from the NSF and many other agencies, Morgan announced that it had amassed more than $77 million in research grants and sponsored projects.

In fiscal year 2025, Morgan surpassed $100 million in annual research commitments for the first time, reaching $104.4 million, an 18% increase over the previous year.

In September 2025, Morgan announced nearly $5 million in NSFMorgan -funded research commitments for six projects.

One $750,000 NSF-funded project will develop a lightweight, quantum-enabled security system to protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices from emerging cyber threats related to quantum computing. The system will feature quantum-trusted modules for secure key generation, post-quantum cryptography for efficient communication, and a quantum entropy service to update legacy systems. Another partnership brings together Morgan and four HBCUs—Miles College, Howard University, Tennessee State, and Winston-Salem State—to design and test a scalable “Grow Your Own” model for training students, faculty, and staff in research administration and scientific inquiry. The Ujima Collective, supported by $371,018, aims to transform research culture at HBCUs, open career paths in research administration, and expand the skilled STEM workforce. A $350,000 study is examining how structured support programs influence the retention and graduation of undergraduate engineering students at HBCUs. The project evaluates the impact of mentoring, group learning, and academic resources using both quantitative and qualitative methods. Findings will inform evidence-based strategies to strengthen engineering education and the national STEM workforce. A $300,000 NSF-funded project seeks to advance superrepresentation theory by connecting algebraic methods with the analysis of quantum spaces and systems. Students and undergraduate researchers will gain hands-on experience and use a Python-based engine to visualize mathematical concepts, expanding training in advanced mathematics and quantum fields. Another $200,000 NSF-funded project integrates real-world driving data and sensing technology to improve traffic modeling and develop decentralized, cooperative control strategies. The project will use reinforcement learning agents, graph neural networks, and virtual-reality simulations to address challenges in human-autonomous vehicle interactions. Students will participate in hands-on activities, including a gamified platform called Collaborative Racing with Humans and Autonomous Vehicles (CRAV), to prepare future mobility professionals and educate the public about new transportation technologies.

