Innovation, Workforce, and Policy

Career Communications Group announced its Historically Black College and University Artificial Intelligence Network strategy, emphasizing that HBCUs should play a leading role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The strategy calls for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to define technologies, educate the workforce, shape public policy, conduct research, and influence how AI is applied in American society.

CEO Tyrone Taborn connected HBCUs' role in the AI era to Career Communications Group’s professional development platforms, including BEYA, STEM City USA, and AI NEXTGEN America.

Taborn stated that BEYA will serve as the national technology showcase, STEM City USA will provide ongoing digital infrastructure, and HBCU leadership will drive research, talent development, and policy influence.

He highlighted the importance of HBCUs leading focused technology seminars at BEYA, showcasing their expertise and connecting with industry, government, alumni, students, and workforce needs.

Career Communications Group is currently identifying institutions and their strengths in AI and next-generation technologies to develop university-led BEYA seminars.

Taborn emphasized that the strategy, developed with the HBCU engineering community, must be reflected in tangible experiences through BEYA, STEM City USA, and broader AI and workforce development initiatives.

He stressed that this effort should result in visible programming, active university participation, partnerships, and expanded opportunities for students and professionals, rather than remaining a theoretical concept.

HOLD THE DATE: AI NEXTGEN America & the Futurist Awards returns in October 2027.

Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home