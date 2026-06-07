Higher Education’s Expanding Reach

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University announced that its students are advancing the future of data science, analytics, and community-centered innovation.

Two teams from the FAMU School of the Environment earned national recognition in the 2026 Mastercard x Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative Challenge, placing second and third among 106 HBCU teams nationwide.

Their work focused on using data-driven solutions to address health care access, inclusive growth, sustainability, and real-world community challenges.

A team of Morgan State University students made national headlines after taking home the top prize at the PROPEL Center Future of Tech Innovation Challenge in Austin, Texas.

Competing against Historically Black College and University innovators, Morgan’s winning team, Hax Lab, earned $35,000 for their AI-driven solution designed to address real-world challenges.

Hosted by the PROPEL Center, the competition highlights the next generation of technology leaders transforming the future of innovation.

Recently, the United Nations announced that worldwide enrollment in higher education has more than doubled over the past two decades, reaching 269 million in 2024.

UNESCO's first-ever Higher Education Global Trends Report shows that women now outnumber men at this level, yet remain underrepresented at the doctoral stage. The report also shows that significant geographical inequalities remain in enrolment and completion rates, underscoring the scale of the global higher education gap.

This weekend, Central State University celebrated National Higher Education Day.

As Ohio's only public Historically Black College or University and an 1890 Land-Grant Institution, Central State has spent more than 135 years expanding access to higher education and preparing students for leadership and service.

Alongside Ohio's 14 public universities, Central State University expressed pride in supporting Ohio's future.

Grambling State University honored the life-changing impact of higher education as students discover opportunity, purpose, and possibility—supported by dedicated faculty, staff, and alumni.

The University of the District of Columbia emphasized the long-term value of a college degree, noting that UDC graduates with a bachelor’s degree are projected to earn $3.7 million over their lifetime, compared to $1.4 million for high school graduates in Washington, DC.

UDC stated that this difference demonstrates the economic impact of higher education and its role in creating opportunities for upward mobility.

×

×

×

×