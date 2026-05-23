Highlights from CCG’s 2026 Service to Nation Event

Career Communications Group’s Service to Nation event was held on May 19 and 20, and showcased leaders from Retail & Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Education & Workforce Development, Government & Defense, and Healthcare & Health Technologies.

The event featured presentations from leaders across key sectors, including Christine Burkette (Retail & Digital Commerce), Tyrone D. Taborn (Travel & Hospitality), Cornell Johnson (Energy & Utilities), Dr. Talitha Washington (Education & Workforce Development), Tyrone Smith (Government & Defense), and Marissa Kelly (Healthcare & Health Technologies).

Christine Burkette, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Promising Integration Consulting Firm (PICF), leverages her background in chemistry and data to guide organizations in AI and technology adoption.

She emphasized that retail is central to AI transformation and highlighted career opportunities in digital commerce, such as online shopping, mobile apps, AI-powered shopping, and digital advertising.

Burkette also discussed emerging retail technologies, including AI chatbots, smart inventory systems, augmented reality, automated warehouses, and data analytics, noting that each innovation creates new job roles.

Entry into the field is possible with certifications, a high school diploma, relevant experience, or on-the-job training, leading to positions like customer support specialist, digital marketing assistant, and warehouse tech associate.

Through her nonprofit, Michigan Youth STEM, Tech & Aeronautics (MYSTA), Burkette prepares individuals for technology careers such as AI prompt engineer, data analyst, and cybersecurity analyst.

She identified future high-growth roles in AI governance, virtual store design, retail automation, and digital brand strategy, and recommended certifications like Google Career Certificates, Meta Digital Marketing, and Shopify for rapid workforce entry.

To hear her full insights, listen to Service to Nation at the 4:00-minute mark.

Tyrone Taborn, founder of STEM City USA, reintroduced the platform as a workforce development hub, emphasizing that learning a trade is essential for the future.

In conversation with Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, they highlighted the importance of accessible career pathways beyond traditional education, especially for those facing significant challenges.

As Baltimore City Public Schools celebrates a record number of apprentice graduates, Taborn and McCray stressed the value of skilled trades and apprenticeships in fields like construction, health, technology, and public safety.

McCray shared his personal journey from school expulsions and juvenile justice to success through an apprenticeship, underscoring the transformative power of practical training.

He now allocates state resources to support communities and advocates for direct exposure to career opportunities through school visits and apprenticeship tours.

Taborn noted that apprenticeships increasingly offer stackable certifications and AI skills.

They encouraged students and young professionals to seek experiential learning through apprenticeship tours, workforce events, or local mentors.

Leading U.S. apprenticeship programs focus on technology, skilled trades, and healthcare, with prominent roles including software developers, cybersecurity analysts, and elevator installers.

For example, Microsoft Leap offers a 16-week initiative that combines classroom instruction with practical engineering projects.

The IBM Apprenticeship Program creates a 12-month pathway for individuals without advanced degrees.

Google Apprenticeships deliver 18-month opportunities in Data Analytics, Information Technology, and User Experience Design.

Amazon UX Design and Research equips employees for careers in design and research.

LaunchCode provides full-time, paid technology apprenticeships, and the company Accenture Apprenticeship offers compensated positions with mentorship in technology and business.

In the skilled trades, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers provides high-paying, in-demand training.

The Boilermakers National Apprenticeship Program is a four-year training in welding and vessel assembly.

Associated Builders and Contractors and the Laborers’ International Union of North America also provide industry-standard training for construction crafts.

Explore these apprenticeship programs to develop essential skills for your future.

Career Communications Group hosted its May 19–20 virtual job fair on the STEM City USA platform.

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