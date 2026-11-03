Highlights from the 2026 SHPE National Convention in Indianapolis

Last week, Career Communications Group's social media team attended the 2026 SHPE Convention in Indianapolis and shared videos from their experiences.

The SHPE 2026 National Convention was buzzing with activity.

At any moment, hundreds of students and young professionals in business attire moved across the conference floor, heading to different events.

The STEM and Career Fair, held on Friday and Saturday, featured recruiter booths with custom displays, including fabric pop-ups, LED lighting, and promotional graphics.

One booth encouraged participants to shape their future. Navy Federal Credit Union encouraged attendees to make their next bold move. Capital One Careers invited bright minds to join their team. Abbott's sign read Do Work with Impact.

Other booths displayed large signs for companies like Amazon, 3M, Ford, Caterpillar, Bechtel, Honeywell Technologies, Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, Lilly, Microsoft, Pfizer, Nucor, Jacobs, P&G, Accenture, Merck, UPS, Turner, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Edwards, Delta, Goldman Sachs, Texas Instruments, Bank of America, and ASML, a supplier to the semiconductor industry.

After touring the career fair floor, the CCG social media team stopped by the SHPE 2026 National Convention visual wall to sign the company’s name.

SHPE used interactive displays, backdrop walls, and booth partitions throughout the expo and convention center.

According to the organization’s website, these visual structures helped with branding and directions.

Live graphic artists drew key takeaways, quotes, and themes on large whiteboard walls during keynotes and workshops, creating a dynamic recap of the event.

The CCG team added their name to backdrops, photo walls, and displays featuring the Indianapolis skyline and the convention’s theme, "STEM for the Bold."

SHPE said these large visual walls were popular photo spots and served as main-stage backdrops for the more than 15,000 Hispanic STEM students and professionals who attended.

CCG's social media team in their own words:

While capturing video on the career fair floor at SHPE in Indianapolis, IN, I noticed a striking, massive hand-painted mural. As I got closer, I noticed a table with a bucket of markers. People picked up markers and wrote their names on the artwork. My first thought was, Is this just for the college students? Should I put my name on it, especially since I'm here representing the media? Then I overheard someone say, "This will be donated to a children's hospital." That changed everything. I immediately thought about why CCG sent me here in the first place: to connect students with companies, build relationships, and represent Career Communications Group. It clicked. I picked up a marker and wrote Career Communications Group along with my name, – DJ. The placement wasn't ideal, which explains the imperfect handwriting—yet the message remained clear. However, the positioning was exact: centered beside the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, mirroring its role at the heart of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. And just like that, I thought to myself: "Boom! Two birds with one stone!" I had found a way to represent CCG, participate in something meaningful, and contribute to an initiative that would ultimately benefit children. Sometimes, representing your organization goes beyond business cards, company booths, and scheduled meetings. It's about recognizing opportunities to make meaningful connections, showing up, and understanding that your organization's name can carry a message beyond the event itself. That's what I took away from this moment at SHPE. I couldn't participate in this year’s Welcome Ceremony because I arrived the following day. However, I had the opportunity to attend last year's Welcome Ceremony at SHPE 2025 on behalf of CCG.

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